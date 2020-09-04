Global Mice Model Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Model Type, Service, Technology, Care Product, Application, and Region.

Global Mice Model Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.20 % during a forecast period.

Growing innovations in the mice models and the increasing demand for personalized medicines across the globe are some of the driving factors behind the global mice model market during the forecast period. Additionally, a substantial rise in the number of research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to contribute enormously towards the growth of the global mice model market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the increasing use of rat models for several research activities and the growing welfares from cryopreservation are expected to limit the growth of the global mice model market. Furthermore, the growing number of advanced mice models is expected to increase the acceptability and applicability during the forecast period, which is expected to increase the global mice model market growth.

The introduction of CRISPR, which is being used as a robust tool in biomedical research and the increasing demand for humanized mice models are also expected to boost the growth of the global mice model market. A considerable rise in the monoclonal antibody production is expected to contribute towards the development of the global mice model market.

The knockout mice models are projected to grow at the XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to the popularity of CRISPR Technology for producing gene knockouts, high investments in the development of new and innovative knockout models, which also raises the application areas for these models.

The breeding services segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global mice model market. The dominant position in the market can be attributed to the rising need for expertise in breeding mutant, transgenic, gene-targeted, and other types of mice, causing in growth in demand for breeding services among biomedical and pharmaceutical researchers.

CRISPR-Cas9 is the technology of the mice model, which is expected to contribute a significant share in the global mice model market. The appearance of CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology delivers features like simplicity, versatility, and efficiency over improved the time frame. The technology has empowered rapid production of knockout, conditional alleles or mice carrying single point mutations, which imitator those in human patients. The CRISPR-Cas9 has rapidly become the preferred technology for genetic manipulation and appearances incredible promise as a platform for studying gene function in vivo.

North America region is estimated to dominate the global mice model market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the presence of a significant patient pool, particularly in rural/remote areas with limited healthcare access, an aging population, and an increasing burden of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global mice model market. Huge population base and growing patient pool with chronic diseases, which requires extensive treatment for the prevention of such diseases, innovation in biological research owing to huge government funding, and well-established research laboratories in the developing countries are some of the prominent factors behind the mice model market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global mice model market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global mice model market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Mice Model Market

Global Mice Model Market, By Model Type

• Outbred Mice

• Inbred Mice

• Knockout/Genetically Modified Mice

• Hybrid/Congenic Mice

• Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice

• Immunodeficient Mice

Global Mice Model Market, By Service

• Breeding

• Cryopreservation

• Quarantine

• Rederivation

• Model-in-licensing

• Genetic Testing

• Other Services

Global Mice Model Market, By Technology

• CRISPR/CAS9

• Microinjection

• Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

• Nuclear Transfer

• Other Technologies

Global Mice Model Market, By Care Product

• Cages

• Feed

• Bedding

• Other Care Products

Global Mice Model Market, By Application

• Oncology

• Immunology and Inflammation

• Daibetes

• Cardiovascular Studies

• Neurology

• Other Applications

Global Mice Model Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Mice Model Market

• ENVIGO

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Janvier Labs

• Harbour Antibodies Bv

• Trans Genic, Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

• The Jackson Laboratory

• Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

• Genoway

• Horizon Discovery Group PLC.

• Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

