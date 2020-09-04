Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Application, End-user and Region.

Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market was value US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

An increase in research and development activities, technological advancements, growth in awareness and demand for biotech based drugs, and new product launches are some of the factors likely to drive the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market globally. Growing global population with several genetic disorders and deficiencies has increased the demand for recombinant drugs or biopharmaceuticals such as proteins, enzymes, etc., that in turn has boosted the demand of biopharmaceutical fermentation systems.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major Pharma companies are investing huge amount of money in research and developments sector as well as biological manufacturing plants to meet the global demand of biopharmaceuticals, additionally government institutes are also investing the major share of healthcare expenditure on the production of biological drugs, all these factors are combinedly contributing to the growth of biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market. Additionally, high revenue generation of blockbuster biological drugs like Humira, Rituxan, Lantus, Avastin, Herceptin, and Remicade are gaining power from many biologics manufacturers.

However, the high cost related with the manufacture and stringent regulatory requirements is expected to hamper the growth of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Innovation to make efficient and cost-effective fermentation systems to make it feasible for small scale industries can provide better opportunities for the market. The report delivers current and future trends that are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems industry.

Based on application, the recombinant proteins segment held a major market share in 2018, because of, high reliance on microbial systems for recombinant protein production contributed toward the leading share of the segment. As a result of an increase in investment in research activities and the introduction of new protein, therapeutics have significantly contributed to the development of recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins.

Region-wise, North America dominates the market in terms of revenue followed by Europe. Well established healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players and rising industrialization are some factors contributing to the growth of these regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global gram Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems market.

Scope of Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market

Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Product

• Fermenters

• Bioprocess Analyzers

• Process Monitoring Devices

• Culture & Media Preparation

• Culture Media, Buffers & Inducers

• Others

Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Application

• Recombinant Proteins

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Antibiotics

• Probiotics

• Others

Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by End-user

• Biopharmaceutical companies

• Contract manufacturing organizations

• Contract research organizations

• Academic research institutes

• Food industry

• Others.

Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market

• GE Healthcare

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Danaher Corporation

• Sartorius StedimBiotech

• Merck

• Eppendorf

• Roche

• Nova Biomedicals

• Lonza

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• GEA

