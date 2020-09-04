Global Biomarker Technologies Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Test Type, Product, Technology, Application, Research Area and Region.

Global Biomarker Technologies Market was valued US$ 48 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 96.51 billion by 2026, at CAGR of 9.12 %during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Biomarker Technologies Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Biomarker Technologies Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Biomarker Technologies Market: Overview

Biomarker is used as a measurable indicator of the severity or presence of some disease state. More generally a biomarker is anything such as gene, biological molecule or characteristic that can be used as an indicator of a particular disease state or some other physiological state of living organism. Biomarker technologies are using in Diagnosis, drug development and formulation for contact of definite unsafe chemical and prognostic treatments. Capability of biomarkers to diagnose at early phase, it is widely used in the cancer analysis and treatment. Biomarkers are using as indicator to estimate and compute pathogenic process, pharmacological reaction and biological processes.

Biomarker technologies market is expanding globally under the influence of factors such as increasing incidences of various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular and neurological disorders. National Cancer Institute (NCI) revealed that approximately 13,397,159 people were affected with various cancer types in the United States in 2011. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), nearly 382 million people were living with diabetes from all over the world in 2013 and this number is expected to reach nearly 592 million by the end of 2035. China and India represent the first and second positions with high prevalence of diabetes, 98.4 million and 65.1 million respectively.

Global Biomarker Technologies Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of biomarkers market is highly driven by, increasing cases of diseases especially oncology based disease, increasing demand of disease specific biomarkers,growing adoption of personalized medicine. Moreover, an increasing utility of biomarkers for diagnostic purposes because of its accuracy, increasing healthcare expenditure, FDA support for biomarkers development, government taking initiative in more biomarker research, increasing R&D funding by biotechnology companies and research institute, these factors will help to drive the market of biomarkers at XX% CAGR during forecast period.

On the other hand, huge amount of capital investment required for the discovery of biomarkers and its development and high cost of biomarkers, these factor may hamper the growth of biomarkers market during forecast period.

Global Biomarker Technologies Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product type, the consumables segment accounted for the largest market share of biomarkers in 2018 and is expected to dominate over the other during forecast period owing to the consumables play key role in biomarker testing. The consumables market is further segmented into reagents & kits and chromatography columns. In 2018, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the consumables market.

By profiling technology, the immunoassay segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to drive the market of biomarkers during near future. This segment is further divided into ELISA, protein microarray and western blot. In 2018, the ELISA segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market. ELISA can quantify levels of multiple proteins and have the potential to accelerate the validation of protein biomarkers simultaneously for clinical use, these factors are helpful for the increasing use of ELISA in conformational studies in biomarker discovery.

The omics technology further divided into proteomics, genetics and transcriptomics. Omics technology are used in biomarker discovery technologies market. Biomarkers are used in risk assessment, molecular diagnostic, disease diagnosis, DNA fingerprinting and other molecular applications. The research area is vaster in omics technology

Global Biomarker Technologies Market: Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the biomarker technologies in 2018 attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer,autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases & neurological diseases, increasing expenditure on health and rising geriatric population, these are the factorsresponsible for growth of the biomarker technologies market. Europe had the second largest market in 2018 and holds a healthy share in the global biomarker technologies market owing to the availability of advanced treatment facilities and established good healthcare infrastructure along with growing need for efficient and accurate diagnosis and an increasing health expenditure Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2026 for the biomarker technologies market. The rising incidence of cancer, growing geriatric population, and increasing funds in R&D from private and public organizations for biomarker research, these are the factors will drive the growth of biomarker technologies market in Asia Pacific region during forecast period.

Recent Highlights in Global Biomarker Technologies Market

A group of chemists from UNSW Sydney’s Australian Centre for Nano Medicine (ACN) and biologists from UNSW’s Lowy Cancer Research Centre have created new sensor named “Nano pore blockade sensor” that can detect disease biomarkers in very low concentration in a short time.

Scope of Global Biomarker Technologies Market

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Test Type

• Solid Biopsy

• Liquid Biopsy

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Technology

• ddPCR

• NGS

• Immunoassay

• Mass Spectrometry

• DHPLC

• Other Technologies

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Product

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

• Software/Informatics

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Research

• Genomics

• Proteomics

• Metabolomics

o Metabolic Flux

o Lipidomics

o Others

• Other Research Areas

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Application

• Drug Discovery

• Diagnostics

• Personalized Medicine

Global Biomarker Technologies Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Biomarker Technologies Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Agilent Technologies

• Roche

• Waters Corporation

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Illumina, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Merck KGAA

• PerkinElmer Inc.

