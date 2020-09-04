Global E. coli Testing Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global E. Coli Testing Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) are rod-shaped gram-negative bacteria that are usually found in the environment, foods, and intestines of warm-blooded animals. Most of the E.coli strains are usually harmless to humans, but some strains identified to cause serious diseases like gastrointestinal tract infections, cholangitis, cholecystitis, bacteraemia, neonatal meningitis and pneumonia, urinary tract infection (UTI), which are mostly spread via contaminated food or water.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing public awareness, increase in product launches, and numerous FDA approvals for new instruments are the primary drivers for the market growth in this region. Lack of cleanliness and the general negligence of maintaining hygiene has been chiefly responsible for driving the global E. coli testing market. Rising worries about anti-microbial resistance acquired by those affected are also driving the global E. coli testing market, by prompting extensive research on the bacterium, especially with regards to its resistance power. Increasing government support for E. coli testing, increasing occurrence and high illness of E. coli infection globally is expected to drive the future market growth of E. coli testing.

However, high costs of E. coli treatments are especially obstructing the E. coli testing market, mainly by depressing those having less non-refundable income. Many underdeveloped and distant regions show a lack of healthcare experts, consequently restraining the market’s growth. But, extensive research and innovations are being carried out by several players, and this is expected to reduce the restraints up to a certain extent.

Region-wise, the North Americas accounted for almost XX% of the market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the forecast period. Upcoming technological advancement along with rising use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for environment water testing expected to open up new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global E. Coli Testing market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global gram E. Coli Testing market.

Scope of Global E. Coli Testing Market

Global E. coli Testing Market, by Type

• Clinical

• Environmental

Global E. coli Testing Market, by Application

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Water Treatment Agencies

• Others

Global E. coli Testing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global E. Coli Testing Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Beckman Coulter

• Wako

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Affymetrix

• bioMrieux

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Siemens

• Hoffmann-La Roche

• Cepheid

• GenBio

• Olympus

• Novartis

• Johnson & Johnson

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: E. Coli Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global E. Coli Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global E. Coli Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America E. Coli Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe E. Coli Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific E. Coli Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America E. Coli Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue E. Coli Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global E. Coli Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global E. Coli Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global E. Coli Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

