MEA& Africa Organ Preservation Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by solution type, by preservation technique and by organ type.

MEA& Africa organ preservation market was valued at USD 10.60 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X8.19 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of X.98% over forecast period 2020-2027.

By Region wise, organ preservation market is segmented into GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA and Africa.GCC organ preservation market was valued at USD X.77 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X.46 Mn BY 2027 at a CAGR of X.43% over forecast period. GCC consist of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Bahrain.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The organ transplantation committee in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) was formed by order of the executive office of the Ministers of Health in GCC in 1992. It continues to meet regularly in order to esta¬blish solid grounds for co-operation among the GCC countries in the field of organ transplantation.

By organ type, GCC organ preservation market was valued at USD X.77 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X.46 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.43% over forecast period. Bahrain started its renal transplantation program last year and seven operations have been accomplished from living donors. A central lab for tissue typing was established. Moreover, a bone marrow transplantation centre has been equipped to start soon to perform such operations in Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia continued its achievements in the various organ transplantation fields in 1995. There were XXX renal transplants from living donors, XXX renal transplant¬ation from cadaveric donors, 45 liver transplants, 7 heart transplants, XX hearts were used as source for valves, and XX corneal transplants from local donors. Saudi Arabia continues very active program to promote organ donation by increasing the awareness of doctors and public of the organ transplantation program via symposia and visits to the donating hospitals.

South Africa Organ Preservation Market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx over forecast period. Transplantation is more cost-effective and provides a much better quality of life for these patients than dialysis. But transplantation in South Africa is far more than just kidney transplantation. Liver transplantation has become more common over the last 10 years, with Donald Gordon Hospital expanding their programme and now also offering living-related liver transplantation. In the Western Cape the liver transplant programme is based at Groote Schuur Hospital and Red Cross Children’s Hospital. A smaller kidney-pancreas programme is running at Donald Gordon Hospital – especially useful to type 1 diabetic patients with renal failure. Heart transplantation takes place in Johannesburg and Cape Town and lung transplantation forms a small, but important, part of the country’s solid organ transplantation programmes. Market for Liver organ type is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period.

South Africa Organ Transplant Statistics

MEA& Africa organ preservation market1

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the MEA& Africa organ preservation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding MEA& Africa organ preservation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the MEA& Africa organ preservation market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the MEA& Africa organ preservation market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope MEA& Africa organ preservation market

MEA& Africa organ preservation market segmentation by preservation Techniques

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

MEA& Africa organ preservation market segmentation by organ type

• Kidneys

• Liver

• Lung

• Heart

• Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

MEA& Africa organ preservation market segmentation by Solution type

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Custodiol HTK

• Perfadex

• Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior)

India Organ preservation market key players

• 21st Century Medicine

• ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

• Lifeline Scientific

• OrganOx Limited

• XVIVO Perfusion

• TransMedics, Inc.

• Bridge to Life Ltd.

• Organ Recovery Systems

• BioLifeSolutions Inc.

• IGL

