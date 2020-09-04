Global Downstream Processing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technique, Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Downstream Processing Market was valued US$ 12.07 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The rapid growth of the biotechnology sector is one of the key trends boosting the demand for downstream processing market. This is majorly due to the high adoption of biotech processes in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and bio-services industries. In addition, developments in the field of gene therapy and genetic engineering are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period. The high cost of instruments used in downstream processing is expected to restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, patent expiration of blockbuster biopharmaceutical products represents significant growth opportunities for the key players in the downstream processing market.

The downstream processing market is segmented into technique, product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of technique, downstream processing market is segmented into purification, solid-liquid separation, clarification & concentration. Based on product segment, downstream processing market is classified into chromatography columns and resins, filters, membrane adsorbers, single-use products, and other products. Further application, downstream processing market is divided into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, insulin production, immunoglobulin production, erythropoietin production, and other applications. In terms of end-user, downstream processing market is classified into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and contract manufacturing organizations.

Based on regions, the global downstream processing market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. On the basis of product, the chromatography columns and resins segment accounted for the XX % of market share of the downstream processing market. Columns and resins are the most important component of a chromatography system and are extensively used in the separation, recovery, and purification of components of a bioactive sample. The constant need for new and different types of columns and resins is likely to fuel market growth.

Based on application, Antibodies are one of the most predominant modalities offered by the biopharmaceutical industry today. Moreover, as antibiotic resistance is on the rising, there is an increase in demand for the development of antibodies that act against resistant strains. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for downstream processing for antibody production at industrial scale.

In terms of region, North America is expected to account for the XX % of market share of the global downstream processing market, followed by Europe. North America is the world’s largest pharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research. Rising quality requirements have emphasized the need for advanced bioproduction technology in this region.

Key player’s operating in global downstream processing market are 3M Company, Repligen, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Lonza Group Ltd, Corning Corporation, Ashai Kasei, Dover Corporation and Ferner PLC.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Downstream Processing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Downstream Processing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Downstream Processing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Downstream Processing Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Downstream Processing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Downstream Processing Market:

Global Downstream Processing Market, by Technique:

• Purification

• Solid-liquid Separation

• Clarification & Concentration

Global Downstream Processing Market, by Product:

• Chromatography Columns and Resins

• Filters

• Membrane Adsorbers

• Single-use Products

• Other Products

Global Downstream Processing Market, by Application:

• Monoclonal Antibody Production

• Vaccine Production

• Insulin Production

• Immunoglobulin Production

• Erythropoietin Production

• Other Applications

Global Downstream Processing Market, by End-User:

• Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Global Downstream Processing Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key player’s operating in Global Downstream Processing Market:

• 3M Company

• Repligen

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Eppendorf AG

• Lonza Group Ltd

• Corning Corporation

• Ashai Kasei

• Dover Corporation

• Ferner PLC

