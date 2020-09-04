Global Protein Binding Assays Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Technology, End User and Region.

Protein Binding Assays Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 10.4% through 2020 to 2027.

Market Overview

Protein binding assay is used to measure interactions between two molecules, such as protein binding another protein, a small molecule, or nucleic acid. The protein binding assay is gradually being accepted in the preclinical stages of drug discovery & development programs. According to U.S. FDA, 4 novel therapeutics and biologics were approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) in 2020 as compared to 48 new drugs approved in 2019. So, the surge in the number of drug candidates being screened and sanctioned annually drives the acceptance of protein binding assays. Drug discovery & development is cost-intensive and requires high capital investment, technological capabilities, and human resources. During the development stages, manufacturers suffer a considerable loss if a drug candidate fails.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Protein Binding Assays market Drivers and Restraints:

The protein binding assay is a widely used process for new drug development. The growth of the protein binding assays market is XX % increased by the development of various advanced technologies utilized for protein binding. The many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are concentrating on new drug developments that leading to a growth in drug discovery activities. Increasing focus on reduction of the costs being experienced on the drug discovery and their manufacturing is the major factor expected to propel the growth of the market. In situ protein-protein interaction assay is more sensitive method than other conventional, methods, which anticipated to boost execution of these assays in laboratories as an advanced method.

However, the Shortage of information and skills related to the application of protein binding assays is another factor restricting this market growth. Concerns regarding various complications associated with technology available, which is to be used in combination with these products is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

For instance, in (April 5, 2019) Calixar announces a collaborative research agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific on multiple membrane proteins of high relevance to drug discovery.

The protein binding market is segmented into Technology, End user and Application. Based on the technology, Equilibrium dialysis market has largest share and dominating the protein binding assays market because of its simplicity, low costs, and high accuracy. North America accounted for the largest share in the protein binding assays market because of funds provided from public and private entities for drug discovery and development. A number of conferences on pharma research such as, 2nd International Conference on Pharmaceutical Research & Innovations in Pharma Industry was scheduled on May 30-31, 2019 at Orlando also boost the regional growth. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to see highest growth for protein binding assays market because of initiatives undertaken by agencies to transform drug discovery & development programs and low cost of preclinical methods ,which helps to outsource the services to the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Protein Binding Assays Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Protein Binding Assays Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Protein Binding Assays Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Protein Binding Assays Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Protein Binding Assays Market

Global Protein Binding Assays Market, by Technology

• Equilibrium dialysis

• Ultrafiltration

• Ultracentrifugation

• Other technologies

Global Protein Binding Assays Market, by End User

• Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Other end users (academic institutes and government organizations)

Global Protein Binding Assays Market, by Regions

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key players

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Charles River

• GE Healthcare (US)

• Danaher (US)

• Sovicell GMBH

• Absorption Systems LLC

• Eurofins Scientific

• 3B Pharmaceuticals

• Creative Biolabs

• Evotec (Cyprotex)

• Bioduro

• Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• nanoComposix; Abzena Ltd

• Abcam plc

• GVK Biosciences Private Limited

• Promega Corporation

