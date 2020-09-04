Global Transfer Membrane Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Transfer Method, Application, End user and Region.

Global Transfer Membrane Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 196.91 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Transfer Membrane market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during 2019-2026.

The global transfer membrane market is being driven by factors such as increasing public and private funding for life science research. The significantly high prevalence of target diseases across the globe and increasing R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the availability of alternative technologies for protein/nucleic acid quantification and analysis, featuring higher efficiency, end-to-end automation. Also, high-throughput capabilities such as RT-PCR are expected to restrain the growth of the transfer membrane market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the PVDF membrane segment is valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The advantages of PVDF membranes over its counterparts, such as better protein retention, strength, chemical compatibility, and wide applications in western blotting are some factors to drive this segment.

Based on End-user, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the transfer membrane market during the forecast period owing to the rising in financial support from private as well as government bodies for life science research in various nations.

North America region is expected to grow at XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period the presence of leading transfer membrane manufacturers in the region, availability of government and private financial support for life science research, and high target disease prevalence in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global transfer membrane market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Transfer Membrane Market.

Scope of the Global Transfer Membrane Market

Global Transfer Membrane Market, By Type

• PVDF

• Nitrocellulose

• Nylon

Global Transfer Membrane Market, By Transfer Method

• Tank Electrotransfer

• Semi-dry Electrotransfer

• Dry Electrotransfer

• Other Transfer Methods

Global Transfer Membrane Market, By Application

• Western Blotting

• Northern Blotting

• Southern Blotting

• Protein Sequencing and Amino Acid Analysis

• Others Applications

Global Transfer Membrane Market, By End user

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Other End Users

Global Transfer Membrane Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Kay players operating in the Global Transfer Membrane Market

• Merck KGaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• GE Healthcare

• PerkinElmer

• Pall Corporations

• Advansta

• GVS

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology

• Abcam

• ATTO Corporation

• Carl Roth

• Macherey-Nagel

• Azure Biosystems

• Axiva Sichem Biotech

