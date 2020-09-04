Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Product, Configuration, Application, and Region.

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market was valued US$ 2.53 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.62 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.55 % during a forecast period.

The booming market for water purification techniques is one of the key driving factors of the global membrane bioreactor systems market. Membrane bioreactor systems have high demand in significant water purification projects. Government regulations concerning the purity and quality of water used for domestic purposes are becoming more and more stringent, resultantly prominent to the increased demand for MBR systems. The increasing restrictions on affluent discharge from industrial and commercial sites are also driving the demand for membrane bioreactor systems. Decreasing freshwater reserves across the globe are also driving the market. Conversely, high initial investments and operational expenditure may hinder the global membrane bioreactor market. Also, technological restraints including recurrence of fouling in the MBRs is likely to hamper product adoption.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to product segment, the hollow fiber MBR system segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The wide application of MBR systems is attributed to their simplicity of implementation and the benefit of high amount. As well, these systems can work efficiently under pressure and vacuum. The low cost of operation has also triggered the adoption of hollow fiber systems in industrial and municipal wastewater treatments.The global membrane bioreactor is going through several merger and acquisition in recent years in order to improve technological base, geographical reach, product portfolio and larger consumers’ base.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the global market and accounted for a major global revenue in 2016. The growth of this regional market is driven by the wide demand for municipal wastewater treatments in countries such as China. The government of China is making considerable investments in urban sewage treatment plants considered a vital part of its national environmental protection plans. This has spurred the demand for membrane bioreactor systems in China, thereby highlighting the regional market growth. The swift pace on industrialization in China and other developing nations in Asia Pacific is projected to further boost the regional market.

In addition, Asia Pacific market for membrane bioreactor systems is anticipated to be followed by the Europe and North America markets. The growth of these regional markets will be mostly driven by the growing demand for replacement of filters and membranes in membrane bioreactor systems.

An elaborative market outlook concerning to market drivers contributing to the growth of the membrane bioreactor systems market, market restraints and market opportunities for developing key players have been incorporated in this report. These qualitative factors would assist the current dominant players to strategize their products and understand the market trends. Company profiles of the market occupants have been mentioned in this report with information relating to financial growth, market trends and product portfolio.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market.

Scope of Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market, By Product

• Hollow Fiber

• Flat Sheet

• Multi-tubular

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market, By Configuration

• Submerged

• Side Stream

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market, By Application

• Municipal Wastewater Treatment

• Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market

• Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

• Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies

• Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

• Envirotech Ltd. (Singapore)

• Degremont SA (France)

• Wehrle Umwelt GmbH (Germany)

• GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.)

• Kubota Corporation

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Evoqua Water Technologies

• Huber

• Aquatech International Corporation

• ADI Systems

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

