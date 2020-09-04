Global Custom Antibody Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Service, Type, Source, Research area, End-user and Region.

Global Custom Antibody Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 619.11 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Custom antibody offers high specificity and selectivity, these antibodies are easy to produce as compared to other antibodies and are therefore the preferred choice in all types of research studies.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Custom Antibody market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during 2019-2026.

The global custom antibody market is being driven by factors such as increasing research activity in the life sciences industry along with increasing associations between industry and academic centers are driving the growth of the custom antibody market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of initial investment for the development of custom antibodies along with strict regulatory compliance is a major factor restraining custom antibody market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing demand for custom medicine and a rise in demand for antibody-based therapeutics is creating profitable opportunities in the market attracting major global players boosting the growth of the custom antibody market globally.

Based on type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Because monoclonal antibody provides high specificity and selectivity compared to other antibodies

Based on the research area, the oncology segment is expected for the largest share of the custom antibodies market during the forecast period. This large share is attributed to the fact that cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally, which has driven the focus on its early detection and treatment.

North America region is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics. And also rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, increasing focus on developing antibody-based therapeutics, and the presence of a large number of global players in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Custom Antibody Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Custom Antibody Market.

Scope of the Global Custom Antibody Market

Global Custom Antibody Market, By Service

• Antibody Development

o Antigen Preparation

o Immunization & Hybridoma Production

o Antibody Characterization

• Antibody Production & Purification

• Antibody Fragmentation & Labelling

Global Custom Antibody Market, By Type

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Polyclonal Antibodies

• Recombinant Antibodies

• Others

Global Custom Antibody Market, By Source

• Mice

• Rabbit

• Other

Global Custom Antibody Market, By Research area

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Immunology

• Neurobiology

• Stem Cell

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Others

Global Custom Antibody Market, By End-user

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

Global Custom Antibody Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Kay players operating in the Global Custom Antibody Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Genscript Biotech Corporation

• Abcam plc

• Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

• Creative Biolabs Inc.

• RayBiotech Inc.

• Covance Inc

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Merck Group

• Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• BioLegend, Inc.

• ProMab Biotechnologies

