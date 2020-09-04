Global Computational Biology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –byServices, Application, End Use, and Region.

Global Computational Biology Market was valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$10.7Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.93% during a forecast period.

The global computational biology market has witnessed significant growth in recent years because of its assistance in the field of biotechnology and medicine. Combing biology and computers, computational biology helps in drug breakthroughs and consequent development during the several stages of clinical trials. The wide use of computational biology in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals driving the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Lack of innovative drugs and increasing drug failures in later stages of development had taken its toll on the pharmaceutical industry, amounting to huge financial losses. However, adopting computational biology above a period of time has led to not just minimized clinical stage expenditure but also decreased the frequency of drug failures. This has mainly driven the computational biology market. Additionally, enhanced government funding and industrial support, as well as improved computational tools have driven the growth of the industry. The use of computational biology in modelling and simulation of paediatrics drug development is expected to open various doors for future expansion.

Cellular and biological simulation segment is expected to continue leading with over 34.0% market share by 2026. Computational cell modelling and biological simulation aid decipher the biological and physiological functions of cells. Increased unmet medical desires and burgeoning demand for personalized medicine are expected to shape the future growth of the application segment.

Commercial led the end use segment in 2017, attributed to the rise in the bioinformatics research, drug designing, and usage in personalized medicine. Such as, in August 2018, the European Union and India’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT) announced the fund of US$ 17.2 Mn towards research and innovation for the development of next-generation influenza virus to protect individuals worldwide.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest market share in the computational biology market in the coming years, because of increasing investments made in R&D activities for the discovery as well as the development of novel drugs. Also, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing clinical trials in the region.

In Feb 2019, StemoniX Inc., the USA based provider of product and services for drug discovery and development, received funding of US$ 14.40 Mn from a group of investors. Brightstone Venture Capital was the major financer and was later combined by Crescent Ridge Partners, Alumni Ventures Group, and Mayo Clinic.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Computational Biology Marketdynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Computational Biology Market.

Scope of the Global Computational Biology Market

Global Computational Biology Market, by Application

• Cellular & Biological Simulation

o Computational Genomics

 Databases

 Infrastructure/Hardware

 Software & Services

o Computational Proteomics

o Pharmacogenomics

o Others (Transcriptomics/ Metabolomics)

• Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling

o Target Identification

o Target Validation

o Lead Discovery

o Lead Optimization

• Preclinical Drug Development

o Pharmacokinetic

o Pharmacodynamics

• Clinical Trials

o Phase I

o Phase II

o Phase III

• Human Body Simulation Software

Global Computational Biology Market, by Services

• In-house

• Contract

Global Computational Biology Market, by End Use

• Academics

• Industry

• Commercial

Global Computational Biology Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Global Computational Biology Market

• DassaultSystèmes SE

• Certara

• Chemical Computing Group ULC

• Compugen Ltd

• Rosa & Co. LLC

• Genedata AG

• Insilico Biotechnology AG

• Leadscope Inc.

• Nimbus Discovery LLC

• Strand Life Sciences

• Schrodinger

• Simulation Plus Inc.

• Accelrys

• Entelos

• RhenoviaPharma Sa

• StemoniXInc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Computational Biology Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Computational Biology Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Computational Biology Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Computational Biology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Computational Biology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Computational Biology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Computational Biology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Computational Biology by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Computational Biology Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Computational Biology Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Computational Biology Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

