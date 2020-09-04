Global Trace Metal Analysis Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology Instrument, by Service, by Application, by Region.

Global Trace Metal Analysis Market is valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2018 and expected to reach at USD 6.5 billion by 2026 at CAGR of 5.61% during forecast period.

Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Overview :

Trace metals analysis enables detection and identification of low levels of metals in a sample which can be critical to product development, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Theglobal trace metal market is valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2018 and expected to reach at USD 6.5 billion by 2026 at CAGR of 5.61% during forecast period. The wide use of trace metal sensors in food industries and water treatment plants is mainly driving the growth of the market.North America accounted for the largest share of the trace metal analysis market in 2018, followed by the Asia Pacific.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Drivers:

• Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations

• Technological Advancements in Trace Metal Analysis

• Rising Life Science R&D Investments & Expenditure

• New international cGMP & cGDP certification for pharmaceutical excipients

• Rising opportunities in emerging countries, and the need to comply with revised USP guidelines

• The wide use of trace metal sensors in food industries and water treatment plants is propelling the growth of the market

• Favorable government initiatives to promote the growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries major factor driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Restrains:

• High cost of equipment

• Lack of skilled professionals

Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Regional Analysis :

North America accounted for the largest share of the trace metal analysis market in 2018, followed by the Asia Pacific. Factors such as, presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region, high R&D expenditure, growing focus on trace metal analysis in applied markets, implementation of stringent regulatory guidelines by ICH for pharmaceutical ingredients, and the presence of a large number of service providers and instrument manufacturers in the region are primary factors driving the growth of the trace metal analysis market in North America.

The trace metal analysis market in APAC is also expected to grow faster during the forecast period owing to growing use of trace metal analysis in the food industry, strategic expansion by market players in the Asia Pacific region.

Recent Highlights in Markets

• On 3 April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), announced the opening of an advanced, sophisticated food safety solution center at Ghaziabad, India. The Centre is equipped with the latest innovations in liquid, gas and ion chromatography, mass spectrometry and trace element analysis.

• On 9 May 2018, Eurofins Scientific, a prominent trace metal analysis company has announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement to acquire PHAST Gesellschaft fur Pharmazeutische Qualitatsstandards mbH, one of Europe’s foremost service providers in the field of pharmaceutical products quality

• In 2018, Eurofins Scientific acquired Test America Laboratories, Inc. (US). This acquisition strengthened & expanded its environmental testing business in the US for services such as wet chemistry, trace organics & specialty testing, and metals & inorganics testing in the trace metal analysis market.

• In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Niton XL5 handheld XRF analyzer

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Trace Metal Analysis Marketdynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Trace Metal Analysis Market.

Scope of the Global Trace Metal Analysis Market

Global Trace Metal Analysis Market segmentation by Technology

• Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)

• Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS)

• Inductively Coupled Plasma/Atomic Emission Spectrometry (ICP-AES)

• Others

Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Segmentation by Type

• Bio-Sensor

• Chemo-Sensor

• Electrochemical-Sensor

• Piezoelectric Sensor

• Three-Electrode On-Chip Sensor

• Others

Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Segmentation by Application

• Chemicals

• Food and Catalysts

• Packaging and Pharmaceuticals

• Crude Oil Petroleum

• Consumer Products

• Others

Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA and Africa

Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Major Key Player

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

• Analytik Jena AG (Germany)

• Bruker Corporation (US)

• Hitachi Hi-Technologies Corporation (Japan),

• Rigaku Corporation (Japan)

• Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• Intertek Group PLC (US)

• SGS S.A.(Switzerland)

• Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)

• TV SD (Germany)

• LGC Ltd. (UK)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Trace Metal Analysis Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Trace Metal Analysis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Trace Metal Analysis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Trace Metal Analysis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Trace Metal Analysis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Trace Metal Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Trace Metal Analysis Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

