Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Ingredient, Packaging Shape, Flavour, Sales channel and by Region

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market was value US$ 1.7Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.4Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, By IngredientThe plant based ice creams market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth prospects and opportunities in the upcoming years, due to the growing number of lactose-intolerant individuals and increasing rates of veganism. These major two aspects are likely to lead to the dynamic development of the plant based ice creams market globally, particularly in developed nations.

The demand is estimated to get a robust impetus from the rising focus on healthy variants of ice creams. Constant innovations in products are also expected to fuel the swift expansion of the plant based ice creams market globally. The rising accessibility of plant based ice creams in convenience stores has been imparting a robust impetus to the consumption of plant based ice creams.

Cups/tubs is a fast growing segment by packaging shape as cups/tubs are easy to handle and are available in different sizes. Cups/tubs also help raise the shelf life of ice creams. North America has witnessed a major growth in the plant based ice creams market, as manufacturing companies are marketing their products in different types, for instance, ice cream bars, ice cream cones and cups/tubs in the form of quarts (946 gm) & pints (473 gm) that are gaining adoption among consumers.

Bend plant segment is leading the plant based ice cream market. Global demand for plant based ice creams in single plant form will be slightly lower than that of blends as the latter form of plant based ice-cream will dominate with a global revenue share of 50% and above.

Region-wise, the Asia-pacific region accounts for the largest share and is also anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the upcoming years owing to an increase in the population who are lactose intolerance. The customers are shifting their preferences towards almond based ice- cream as it consists of high nutritional values and tastes better than soy milk ice-cream. The Demand of lactose-free ice-cream is increasing in U.S., UK, and Germany is expected to rise in future.

Global plant based ice creams market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Scope of Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, By Ingredient

• Single Plant

• Blend Plant

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, By Packaging Shape

• Bars

• Cones

• Cups/Tubs

• Others

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, By Flavour

• Fruits

• Nuts

• Herbs

• Beans

• Others

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, By Sales Channel

• Direct Sales

• Hyper/Supermarket

• Franchise Outlet

• Online

• Others

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market

• BEN & JERRY’S HOMEMADE, INC.

• Bliss Unlimited, LLC

• LUV Ice Cream LLC

• SO DELICIOUS DAIRY FREE (Danone)

• Oatly AB

• Jollyum Co.

• The Booja-Booja Co.

• Little baby’s Ice cream

• Klein’s Ice Cream Inc.

• Frankie & Jo’s

• Happy Cow ltd.

• Tofutti Brands Inc.

• Breyers (Unilever Plc.)

• Dream ( Hain Celestial Group)

• Nadamoo

• ARCTIC ZERO, Inc.

• Snowflake Luxury Gelato

• Wink Frozen Desserts

• Nobo ltd.

• Imuraya Group Co. Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Plant Based Ice Creams Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Plant Based Ice Creams Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Plant Based Ice Creams Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Plant Based Ice Creams Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Plant Based Ice Creams Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Plant Based Ice Creams by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

