Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Raw Material, Form, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region

Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market was valued at US$ 3.25 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.53 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.87% during a forecast period.

Based on raw material, soy segment is expected to propel the global plant-based protein supplements market in the forecast period. The increasing demand for vegan diet among the consumers across the globe, which is boosting demand for soy proteins. On the basis of form, protein isolate segment held the largest revenue share in the last decade as a growing preference for low-fat diet among population globally. In terms of application, food & beverages segment is projected to fuel the global plant-based protein supplements market growth as increased population coupled with a rising spending power of middle-class population across the globe. The increasing number of animal stock which is leading demand for the animal feed with essential nutrients, high protein content, and vitamins.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing number of people who are adopting vegan lifestyles across the globe, which is boosting the global plant-based protein supplements market growth in a positive way. Global plant-based protein supplements market is witnessing vibrant growth as expanding the global vegan population. The rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of vegan diets among consumers globally is expected to propel the global plant-based protein supplements market growth during the forecast period. The millennials in the developed as well as developing economies are inclining toward vegan diets as they provide more fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds, which are booming the global plant-based protein supplements market growth. Growing demand for these diets as they help in improving kidney function and lowering blood sugar levels.

The growing trend of hygienic diet among consumers is also fueling the market growth. Rising health consciousness among consumers across the globe is one of the key trends in the global plant-based protein supplements market, which is expected to surge the market growth. Increasing instances of obesity and other related diseases are making consumers health-conscious, which is boosting the consumption of products with low fat and calorie content. The growing popularity of premium brands of healthy products offering various functional benefits, which is another key trend in the global plant-based protein supplements market.

In terms of region, North America is the estimated to hold the largest share in the plant-based protein supplements market in the forecast period as increased awareness regarding health and healthy lifestyle. Changing consumer’s preference toward natural food products are propelling the plant-based protein supplements market in this region. The Asia Pacific is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the plant-based protein supplements market during the forecast period. Growing working population coupled with increased disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China, which is driving the plant-based protein supplements market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market.

Scope of the Report Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market

Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market, by Product Type

• Protein Powder

• Protein Bars

• Ready-to-Drink (RTD)

• Others

Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market, by Raw Material

• Soy

• Spirulina

• Pumpkin Seed

• Hemp

• Rice

• Pea

• Others

Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel

• Supermarket

• Online Stores

• DTC

• Others

Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market, by Form

• Protein Isolate

• Protein Concentrate

• Textured Protein

Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market, by Application

• Sports Nutrition

• Additional Nutrition

• Others

Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill, Incorporated

• DuPont | Nutrition & Health

• Kerry Group

• The Scoular Company

• Omega Protein Corporation

• Roquette Frères

• Axiom Foods, Inc.

• Glanbia plc

• Growing Naturals, LLC.

• Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

• Amway Corporation

• AMCO Proteins

• QuestNutrition

