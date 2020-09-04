Global Potato Flakes Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Nature, Form, End-use, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Potato Flakes Market has valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The global potato flake market is expected to grow extensively in the upcoming year, thanks to increased demand for ready-to-eat food items. Reasons for the growth of the potato flake market take account of hectic lifestyle of consumers that surges the demand for processed foods (potato flake-based foods), rich fiber content in potato flake-based food items which helps in reduction of body fat, popularity among old generation, extended shelf life of potato flake-based foods that do not touch the food quality, and health benefits presented like support to improving body immunity.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Also, increasing consciousness among consumers about flavonoid content in potato flake that lowers the bad cholesterol level is also boosting the potato flake market growth. An increase in demand from the hotels & restaurants is an opportunity for the potato flake market players.

On the other hand, certain challenges in the potato flakes landscape are expected to adversely influence market growth. For example, the rapid development of food factories in developed & developing economies along with environmental stress.

In terms of nature, the potato flake market is separated into conventional and organic. Conventional potato flakes remain to overcome the potato flake market in terms of revenues. Above 96% of shares of the market are held by conventional potato flakes presently is expected to overcome in the estimative future. In addition to organic potato flakes, which are still at their initial stages, are expected to fast gain ground, with rising consumer inclination for natural products that involve the use of fewer additives & chemicals.

Region-wise, the potato flake market is segregated as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among that, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a noteworthy value share in the global potato flakes market, thanks to the augmented consumption of convenient and ready-to-eat food products. Also, this is attributed to booming HoReCa chains in the region, then boosting the growth of the potato flakes market.

Furthermore, India is expected to be the most noticeable market in the Asia Pacific, rising at a CAGR of XX% over the estimated period. The market in China is expected to experience vigorous growth in the future, due to increasing urbanization & shifting lifestyles.

The report covers a recent development for the market of potato flake, such as In Mar 2018, Nestle S.A. opened a new quality assurance lab in Araras and Brazil. The move was projected to improve the company’s organic product portfolio in the region. The quality assurance facility will ensure that its organic products are free from pesticides & genetically-modified organisms.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Potato Flakes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Potato Flakes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Potato Flakes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Potato Flakes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Potato Flakes Market

Global Potato Flakes Market, By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Potato Flakes Market, By Form

• Frozen

• Dehydrated

Global Potato Flakes Market, By End-use

• Bakery Products

• Extruded Snacks

• Soups and Premixes

• Frozen Foods

• Baby Food

• Meat Processing

Global Potato Flakes Market, By Distribution Channel

• Direct Sales

o HoReCa

o Food Industry

• Indirect Sales

o Modern Trade

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online Retailers

o Departmental Stores

o Other Distribution Channels

Global Potato Flakes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Potato Flakes Market

• Idahoan Foods

• McCain Foods Limited

• Nestle S.A., Inc.

• Clarebout Potatoes NV

• Goodrich Cereals

• Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

• Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Limited

• Lutosa SA

• Patwary Potato Flakes Ltd.

• Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA

• Rixona B.V.

• Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

• Nahr-Engel GmbH

• Basic American Foods, Inc.

• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

