Global Floriculture Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Floriculture Market was valued at US$ 2.27 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.0 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.34% during a forecast period.

Cut flowers are projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The rising popularity of cut flowers among consumers due to its sweet fragrance and beauty. Moreover, it has features such as easy to handle and harvest and also it can be resistant to disease and pests. Gift segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period. Floriculture products are rapidly used for gifting on special events or occasions is boosting the market growth.

Rising e-Commerce industry across the globe is propelling the growth of this market. Rising penetration of internet and smartphone is also boosting the floriculture market. In addition, increasing innovations in flowers such as changing colors of flowers using biotechnology are expected to fuel the market growth. Changing the lifestyle of consumers across the globe is expected to surge the market growth. Rising usage of floriculture products for various events is propelling the market growth across globally. Increasing investments in R&D is also expected to surge the market growth in a positive way during the forecast period. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for flowers from consumers and rise in production of flowers in developing countries such as India and China. India is estimated to lead the market growth during the forecast period due to flowers are the main commercial trade in this country. Changing consumer preferences traditional flowers to cut flowers is also driving the market growth in this region. Europe is estimated to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period as rising production of flowers in this region.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Floriculture Market are Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, and Queens Group.

The Scope of the Report for Global Floriculture Market

Global Floriculture Market, by Product Type

• Potted Plants

• Cut Flowers

• Bedding Plants

• Others

Global Floriculture Market, by Application

• Conference & Activities

• Personal Use

• Gift

• Others

Global Floriculture Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Floriculture Market

• Kariki

• Multiflora

• Karen Roses

• Harvest Flower

• Queens Group

• Ball Horticultural

• Afriflora

• Karuturi

• Oserian

• Selecta One

• Washington Bulb

• Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

• Carzan Flowers

• Rosebud

• Benary

• Danziger

• Sakata

