Global Agricultural Biologicals Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Source, Mode of Application, Application and Region.

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market was valued US$ 7.71 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 18.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.31 % during a forecast period.



Agricultural biologicals are seed treatment products, which are extensively used to replace chemicals used in agriculture farming. These biologicals are used to prevent crops from pests, weeds, and diseases, thereby maintaining crops healthy.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing change in preferences for organic farming techniques from chemical-based farming is one of the key factors in the global agricultural biologicals market. With compare to the chemical, agricultural biologicals the vital components of organic farming and are witnessing a rise in their demand owing to their chemical-free and eco-friendly properties. These biologicals are expected to boost soil fertility, which becoming the preferred choice for the farmers. Additionally, these agricultural inputs aid in enhancing soil fertility by fixing atmospheric nitrogen, solubilize the insoluble soil phosphates and produce plant growth materials in the soil.

The biopesticides segment is expected to dominate the global agricultural biologicals market. Biopesticides are better substitutes to chemical pesticides, which are derived from natural resources like bacteria and minerals. They also find extensively in agricultural practices and regulate the effects caused by weeds, pests, ticks, mites, slugs, and other insects on crops. The growing demand for organic products and the ability of biopesticides to lower scum management issues are projected to grow in the global agricultural biologicals market.

The foliar spray is the most widely used methods to maximize production capacity. Increasing plants readily assimilate trace nutrients in a grouping with biologicals. The direct application on leaves is the furthermost effective way of supplying nutrients to plants, which results in superior productivity. Foliar spray fertilizers are a superior supplement to the nutritional requirements of plants. Foliar spray is the bbest solution for plants experiencing stress.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global agricultural biologicals market during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to the growing demand for crop protection and crop nutrition products in the regional market, in line with the rising economic growth conditions. Some of the key players like Bayer, Monsanto, and Syngenta are focusing on tapping this potential market and also expanding their R&D centers across the region. Strict regulations on chemical usage have been limited in the agriculture industry across major countries and governments have been endorsing sustainable practices in developing countries like China and India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global agricultural biologicals market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global agricultural biologicals market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Agricultural Biologicals Market

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Product

• Biopesticides

• Biofertilizers

• Biostimulants

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Source

• Microbials

• Biochemicals

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Mode of Application

• Foliar spray

• Soil treatment

• Seed treatment

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Application

• Cereals & grains

• Oilseeds & pulses

• Fruits & vegetables

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Agricultural Biologicals Market

• Bayer Cropscience AG

• Syngenta

• Monsanto Bioag

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

• Aristo Lifescience

• Certis USA LLC

• Koppert B.V.

• Valagro

• Biolchim

• Valent Biosciences Corporation

• Isagro SPA

• Novozyme A/S

• Arysta Lifescience Limited

• Certis USA LLC

• BASF SE

• Rizobacter Argentina

