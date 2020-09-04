India organ Preservation Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) by solution type, by preservation techniques and by organ type.

India organ preservation market was valued at X.93 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X1.00 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.86% over forecast period 2020-2027.India Organ preservation market segmentation by preservation Techniques

India is struggling with an acute shortage of organs for transplantation. It is estimated that more than a million people suffer from end-stage organ failure, but only a handful of 3,500 transplants are performed annually.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Transplantation of human organs both by natural and manmade substitutes is a landmark in the curative techniques in the field of science and technology. Successful transplantation of human kidney, heart and liver besides saving the lives of hopeless patients have led to certain complex problems of religious, ethical, philosophical, moral, legal, political and economic nature. An attempt has been made to meet these problems in India recently by enacting the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA). At least 15 patients die every day waiting for organs and every 10 minutes a new name is added to this waiting list. Undoubtedly, the demand far outstrips the availability of organs. And no one can escape the harsh reality. Awareness of organ donation is, therefore, the only way out of this depressing scenario. The more potential donors there are, the more the likelihood of organs becoming available to save lives.

By solution type, India organ preservation market is segmented into University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution), Custodiol HTK, Perfadex and Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior). Among all of these UW solution segment is dominating the market over forecast period. UW solution segment was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027. UW solution has shown its superiority over Custodiol, Perfadex and other solutions in pancreas, heart, kidney and lung preservation, and became common for harvesting of different organs allowing for a broadened geographic area of organ sharing. Manufacturers are constantly introducing technologically advanced preservation solutions to overcome various challenges such as short duration of organ survival prior to transplantation and tissue edema. Market for Custodial solution was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% from 2020-2027. Perfadex solution segment was valued is expected to reach at xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Perfadex is promising and simple preservation SOLUTION which would improve oxygenation which will improve the grafting during preservation and transplantation.

By Techniques, India organ preservation technique market is segmented into various techniques such as Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, and Normothermic Machine Perfusion. Among all of these techniques Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique was led the market with xx of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance with xx of market share by 2027 owing to better long-term graft survival rates.

Hypothermic perfusion preservation technique is expected to reach at xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% from 2020-2027. It involves the machine profusion which provides a better short-term outcome, with lower rates of delayed graft function after transplantation of kidneys from all types of deceased donors. Therefore, interest in machine perfusion is increasing. In addition, it allows the continuous supply of solution to the preserved organ. Market for Normothermic Machine Perfusion was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 7.39 Mn by 2027.

By organ type, India Organ Preservation Market was valued at USD 6.93 Mn and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. India’s first organ transplant was conducted in the 1970s (it was a kidney transplant). India has made a few strides forward since then, but a lot more needs to be done. Market for kidney organ type was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 10.12 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.99% from 2020-2027. Market for liver organ type is expected to reach at USD 4.73 Mn by 2027 and for Heart organ type is reaching at 2.77 Mn. The number of transplants done annually has been gradually rising. Around 5000 kidneys, 1000 livers, and around 50 hearts are transplanted annually in India. There is a poor organ donation rate – 0.26 per million in India, compared to some of the better performing countries such as Croatia’s 36.5, Spain’s 35.3, and America’s 26 per million, respectively. With 1 per million-donation rate, India would have 1100 organ donors or 2200 eyes, 2200 kidneys, 1100 livers, 1100 pancreas, and 1000 hearts. This should take care of almost all current demands for organs. There is a need of roughly 2, 00,000 kidneys, 50,000 hearts, and 50,000 livers for transplantation each year.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India organ preservation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India organ preservation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India organ preservation market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India organ preservation market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope India Organ preservation market

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

India Organ preservation market segmentation by organ type

• Kidneys

• Liver

• Lung

• Heart

• Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

India Organ preservation market segmentation by Solution type

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Custodiol HTK

• Perfadex

• Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior)

India Organ preservation market key players

• 21st Century Medicine

• ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

• Lifeline Scientific

• OrganOx Limited

• XVIVO Perfusion

• TransMedics, Inc.

• Bridge to Life Ltd.

• Organ Recovery Systems

• BioLifeSolutions Inc.

• IGL

Table of Contents

India organ Preservation Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Secondary data

2.3.3. Secondary Sources

2.3.4. Primary Research

2.3.5. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.6. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: India Organ preservation Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. India Organ preservation Market Forecast, By Preservation Techniques

4.1.1. Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

4.1.2. Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

4.1.3. Normothermic Machine Perfusion

5. India Organ preservation Market Forecast, By organ type

5.1.1. Kidneys

5.1.2. Liver

5.1.3. Lung

5.1.4. Heart

5.1.5. Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

