Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Industry, Technology, and Region.

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market was valued at US$ 715.2Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1226.40Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.97% during a forecast period.

Proficiency testing forms an essential precondition for operational excellence and authorization in several industries. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global laboratory proficiency testing market, globally. Also, the stringent safety and quality regulations for food and pharmaceutical products and the growing focus on water testing are the other major factors supporting market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the technology segment,the chromatography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Chromatography is used to carry out difficult separations like amino acid sequencing or pollutant separations, based on differential partitioning between the mobile and stationary phase. The advantages associated with chromato graphic testing, like the improved safety, reliability, and transparency of the pharmaceutical supply chain by testing the identity, strength, purity, quality, and potency of a drug product, and the development in the pharmaceutical industry as a whole are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of industry segment,the cannabis proficiency testing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is primarily driven by the legalization of medical cannabis, increasing number of cannabis testing laboratories, growing awareness about the medical use of cannabis, and the growing availability of analytical testing instruments and software.

In terms of region,North America is expected to dominate the global laboratory proficiency testing market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the mandatory implementation of proficiency testing to demonstrate operational excellence, increasing regulatory stringency regarding laboratory operations, and the presence of a large number of global proficiency testing providers in North America. Similarly, North America is a main hub for industries like pharmaceuticals, food, water & environment, commercial beverages, cosmetics, and cannabis testing. A large number of laboratories in this region undertake the testing of products across these industries. With PT becoming a prerequisite for ensuring laboratory QC, various laboratories across industries are undertaking these programs and thus aiding market growth.

The report offers a complete estimation of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Laboratory Proficiency Testing dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence.

Scope of Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market, by Industry

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Food and Animal Feed

• Microbiology

• Environmental

• Commercial Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Water

• Nutraceuticals

• Biologics

• Cannabis/ Opioids

• Dietary Supplements

• Cosmetics

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market, by Technology

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Cell Culture

• Immunoassays

• Chromatography

• Spectrometry

• Other Technologies

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market

• LGC

• American Proficiency Institute

• College of American Pathologists

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Randox Laboratories

• Merck

• FAPAS (A Division of Fera Science Ltd.)

• Waters Corporation

• QACS

• Weqas

• AOAC International

• Bipea

• NSI Lab Solutions

• Absolute Standards

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Laboratory Proficiency Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Laboratory Proficiency Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Proficiency Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Laboratory Proficiency Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Laboratory Proficiency Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

