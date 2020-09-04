Scandia Transplant Organ Preservation Market – global Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) by Solution, by Preservation techniques and by organ type.

Scandia Transplant Organ preservation market was valued at USD XX.27 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD XX.96 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.71% over forecast period 2020-2027.

Scandia transplant is the organ exchange organization for the countries Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Estonia. It covers a population of about 28.8 million inhabitants. It is owned by the full member hospitals performing organ transplantation in these countries. About 2000 patients are transplanted yearly within the Scandia transplant association. Estonia became an associate member in 2017.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By solution type, University of Wisconsin Solution segment was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. University of Wisconsin solution (UW) is the standard preservation solution used for abdominal organ transplantation. UW contains metabolically inert substrates like lactobinate and raffinose, colloid carrier hydroxyethyl starch, and adenosine as an energy substrate. Custodiol HTK Solution segment was valued at USD 0.90 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Custodiol HTK solution contains less potassium and a strong histidine buffer that increases the osmotic effect of mannitol. Perhaps the most noticeable difference is the very low viscosity leading to the necessity of larger infusion volumes in order to assure achievement of equilibrium. Perfadex solution segment was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 3.01 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period.

By Preservation technique, Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique market was valued at USD 1.75 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% from 2020-2020. Market for Hypothermic Machine Perfusion was valued at USD 1.11 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Hypothermic Machine Perfusion technique market is expected to reach up to 2.36 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.89% from 2020-2027.

By organ type, market is segmented into Kidneys, Liver, Lung, Heart, pancreas and intestines. Market for Kidney organ type was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 4.32 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx%. Market for Liver organ was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027. Market for Lung is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.35%.

Transplantation and donation figures in ScandiaTranspalnt in 2019

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Scandia organ preservation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Scandia organ preservation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Scandia organ preservation market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Scandia organ preservation market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope Scandia Transplant organ preservation market

Scandia Transplant organ preservation market segmentation by preservation Techniques

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Scandia Transplant organ preservation market segmentation by organ type

• Kidneys

• Liver

• Lung

• Heart

• Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

Scandia Transplant organ preservation market segmentation by Solution type

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Custodiol HTK

• Perfadex

• Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior)

Scandia Transplant organ preservation market key players

• 21st Century Medicine

• ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

• Lifeline Scientific

• OrganOx Limited

• XVIVO Perfusion

• TransMedics, Inc.

• Bridge to Life Ltd.

• Organ Recovery Systems

• BioLifeSolutions Inc.

• IGL

• Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH

