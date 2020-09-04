Latin America Organ Preservation Market Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by solution type, by techniques, by organ type and by countries.

Latin America Organ Preservation Market was valued at USD XX.74 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X1.45 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.83% over forecast period 2020-2027.

By region, Latin America Organ Preservation Market is segmented into Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America.Organ Transplantations in Brazil began in 1964, also starting with kidney transplants, followed by heart, liver, intestine and pancreas transplants, all of which first occurred in 1968. However, the results were discouraging, and the solid organ transplantation program, except for kidneys, was suspended at a global level.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Brazil Organ Preservation Solution Market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. By preservation solution, Brazil organ preservation solution Market for University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution) was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. The UW solution is effective because it uses a number of cell impermeant agents (lactobionic acid, raffinose, hydroxyethyl starch) that prevent the cells from swelling during cold ischemic storage. Additionally, the UW solution contains glutathione and adenosine, agents that may stimulate recovery of normal metabolism upon reperfusion by augmenting the antioxidant capacity of the organs (glutathione) or by stimulating high-energy phosphate generation (adenosine) upon reperfusion.

By organ type, market for Kidney organ type was valued at USD X.71 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X.41 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.28% over forecast period. Currently, Brazil ranks second among all countries with regard to the number of transplants performed and has the highest level of public funding for this procedure; 95% of transplants in the country are funded by the SUS (public health care system). Market for heart organ type was valued at USD X.59 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X.21 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.39% over forecast period. In 2017, XXX heart transplants were performed (1.8 pmp), which was 23% of the 1,649 transplants needed (8 pmp); it is important to note that the agency’s utilization rate has increased by 11%, but much remains to be done to reach the established target of 40%.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55785

The first successful (living related) kidney transplant in Mexico had been performed in 1963. This had only been the second transplant in Latin America subsequent to the series of renal transplants in the 1950s and 1960s that ignited the field. Subsequently, the liver, heart, and lung transplants were performed in Mexico in 1985, 1988, and 1989, respectively. Despite all interest and efforts, transplantation in Mexico faces several challenges. Most notably, the increase of authorized centres has not contributed to an increase the number of transplants as most authorized centres have a very low volume. Moreover, a sizable amount of authorized centres are inactive based, most frequently on a variety of reason that include a lack of financial support, institutional commitment, an insufficient infrastructure combined with an overall donor scarcity in the country.

Mexico organ preservation market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period.

By techniques Mexico organ preservation market segmented into Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion and Normothermic Machine Perfusion. Market for SCS was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 2.87 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Market for hypothermic machine perfusion was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.04% over forecast period. Hypothermic machine perfusion decrease delayed graft function in comparison with the static cold storage, with a moderate level of certainty. It also improve the survival of the graft up to 1 year. Market for Normothermic Machine Perfusion technique is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Latin America Organ Preservation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Latin America Organ Preservation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Latin America Organ Preservation Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Latin America Organ Preservation Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55785

Scope Latin America organ preservation market

Latin America organ preservation segmentation by Techniques

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Latin America organ preservation segmentation by organ type

• Kidneys

• Liver

• Lung

• Heart

• Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

Latin America organ preservation segmentation by Solution type

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Custodiol HTK

• Perfadex

• Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior)

Latin America Organ preservation market key players

• 21st Century Medicine

• ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

• Lifeline Scientific

• OrganOx Limited

• XVIVO Perfusion

• TransMedics, Inc.

• Bridge to Life Ltd.

• Organ Recovery Systems

• BioLifeSolutions Inc.

• IGL

Table of Contents

Latin America Organ Preservation Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Secondary data

2.3.3. Secondary Sources

2.3.4. Primary Research

2.3.5. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.6. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Organ preservation Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Latin America organ preservation Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/latin-america-organ-preservation-market/55785/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com