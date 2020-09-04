Japan Organ Preservation Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by solution type, by preservation techniques and by organ type.

Japan organ preservation market was valued at USD X.73 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X.11 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.42% over forecast period 2020-2027.Japan Organ preservation market segmentation by preservation Techniques

It has been said that organ transplanting would not come to fruition in Japan because of the unique views of the Japanese people toward life, death, ethics and religion. One of the reasons for the donor shortage in these countries is the many myths and misconceptions about organ transplantation. Ever since the Wada heart transplant in 1968, there has been a deep-rooted sense of apprehension toward brain death and transplanting.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Now, as light flickers at the end of the tunnel, Japanese peoples are reconsidering the issues facing organ transplantation and discussing the steps that need to be taken.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By Solution type, University of Wisconsin Solution type market was valued at USD X.68 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X.56 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.94% over forecast period. UW solution contains glutathione and adenosine, agents that stimulate recovery of normal metabolism upon reperfusion by augmenting the antioxidant capacity of the organs (glutathione) or by stimulating high-energy phosphate generation (adenosine) upon reperfusion. Although this method of organ preservation is effective, some organs (5-15% of livers and 20-30% of kidneys) do not function well upon transplant. Custodiol HTK solution segment was valued at USD X.36 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X.83 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.01% over forecast period.

By technique, Static cold storage was valued at USD 0.71 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 1.61 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.78% over forecast period. Hypothermic Machine Perfusion technique is expected to reach at USD 1.08 Mn by 2027. In Japan Static cold storage and Hypothermic machine perfusion are currently approved clinically for kidneys, and only SCS for livers, lungs, pancreas, or heart. Normothermic perfusion technique market is expected to reach at USD 1.42 Mn by 2027. Normothermic Machine Perfusion is useful in various stages of pre-clinical and early clinical studies.

By organ type, kidney organ type segment is dominating the market. Kidney organ type market was valued at USD X.95 Mn IN 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X.98 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2020-2027. The kidney is the most widely transplanted organ with the longest history of preservation research in japan. A kidney was temporarily transplanted to a patient with acute renal failure at Niigata University in 1956-the first transplant in Japan. In 1964 a living kidney was transplanted to a patient with chronic renal failure at the University of Tokyo, the first full-scale transplant intended for permanent grafting.

Market for Heart organ type was valued at USD X.21 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X.54 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.53% over forecast period. The Japan Transplant Society estimates that there are XXXX patients in need of heart transplants due to the fact that they are in the end stages of dilated cardiomyopathy or ischemic heart disease and suffer from decreased heart function.

Market of Liver organ type was valued USD X.36 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X.92 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.44% over forecast period. The number of patients in need of liver transplants are increasing in japan due to the fact that they are in the end stage of progressive hepatic disease such as biliary atresia and congenital metabolic disorder or suffer from fulminant hepatitis is reported to be about 2,200 a year. Other organ segment which consist of pancreas and intestine was valued at USD 0.09 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 0.23 Mn at a CAGR of 12.44% from 2020-2027. In Japan Pancreatic transplant targets diabetes patients who have fallen into a state of renal failure, as well as type 1 diabetes patients with unstable blood glucose levels even with insulin treatment, who have been struggling seriously with metabolic control for extensive periods. Small intestine transplants, meanwhile, target patients with short-bowel syndrome and functionally irreversible intestinal failure.

Transplantation statistics in Japan

Japan Organ preservation market1

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Japan Organ preservation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Japan Organ preservation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Japan Organ preservation market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Japan Organ preservation market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope Japan Organ preservation market

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Japan Organ preservation market segmentation by organ type

• Kidneys

• Liver

• Lung

• Heart

• Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

Japan Organ preservation market segmentation by Solution type

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Custodiol HTK

• Perfadex

• Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior)

Key players operating in Japan Organ preservation market

• ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

• Lifeline Scientific

• OrganOx Limited

• XVIVO Perfusion

• TransMedics, Inc.

• Bridge to Life Ltd.

• Organ Recovery Systems

• BioLifeSolutions Inc.

• IGL

