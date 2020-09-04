Global Smart Home M2M Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Technology, Application and Region.

Global Smart home M2M Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.39% during the forecast period.

Global Smart home M2M Market Overview:

Smart homes refer to the integration of technology with a type of lifestyle, which provide greater ease and comfort. Moreover, smart homes provide improved benefits such as energy management and security. It is converting a house to smart home with the help of the latest technology. This is utilized in several home automation devices that can be easily controlled with a computer, laptop, tablet or a smartphone within or outside the home. Smart homes M2M refers to the home automation facilities by integrating different kinds of machines and devices enabling remote monitoring and control. Not just modification and improved lifestyle, but the technology conveys various other benefits such as home care for elder people and special abled, security, energy efficiency, comfort and entertainment.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Smart home M2M Market Dynamics:

The exponentially rising popularity of smart appliances across different geographic locations along with the fast adoption of smart home security systems globally is mainly driving the growth of the smart home M2M market. Availability of smart electronics at affordable cost, and falling internet costs in addition have accelerated the growth of the smart home M2M market worldwide. These factors have led to higher adoption of home automation, which is expected to result in higher growth rate in forecasted duration.

Global smart home M2M market is largely driven by the rising adoption of smart home security systems, which has already surpassed manually operated traditional systems. smart home security systems are available for customers with superior functions such as remote monitoring of residential property, instructions through text message, motion detection notifications, smoke or fire detection & alarming, automatic opening & closing of doors and windows and several others.

Other factors supplementing the growth and expected to drive the global smart home M2M market in forecasted period are the growing demand of smart appliances such as washing machines, vacuum cleaners, HVAC systems, kitchen equipment, smart televisions, automatic lighting systems and other IoT connected consumer electronic devices.

The threat of security breaches and compatibility issues with legacy systems are the area of concern, which are expected to restrain the market growth over forecast period. However, non-stop progress in technology will overcome the challenge. Presence of a substantial number of large companies and vendors makes the global smart home M2M market fragmented in nature, which open up new opportunities for growth.

Global Smart home M2M Market Regional Analysis:

IN terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share of US$ XX Bn in 2019, which is almost 38% of global market share. The trend of dominance is expected to remain continue in forecast period with CAGR XX%. This growth is mainly attributed to the extensive availability of different & latest home automation products, awareness about the benefits of home automation, presence of large vendors and most important skilled personnel required for home automation is easily available in this region.

After North America, the Europe region held the largest share in 2019 with revenue US$ XX Bn in the global smart home M2M market. The great attraction and rising demand of home automation is driving the growth in this market. In addition, presence of major players expected to keep growth trend continued in forecasted period also with CAGR XX %. Among several countries Germany is the major driver of growth in this region.

Home automation market perceives an increase in the Asia Pacific market on account of growing semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector along with the falling prices of raw materials for semiconductors and electronics. All these factors are expected to boost the Asia Pacific market at CAGR XX% in forecast period with the major contribution from countries like, Japan, China and India. Rapid activities for building smart cities in country like India is also supplement the market growth. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Smart home M2M Market Segmentation Analysis:

In terms of technology, the global smart home M2M market is segmented into wireless and wired. Based on applications, the global smart home M2M market can be divided into energy and climate management, access and security control, home entertainment, and lighting, among others (connected wellness and smart appliances). In 2019, energy and climate management segment dominates with a leading share with US$ XX Bn, the growth of segment is attributed on the back of increasing wireless internet penetration and the growing awareness of cloud services, among consumers. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart home M2M Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Smart home M2M Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Smart home M2M Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart home M2M Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Smart home M2M Market Report:

Global Smart home M2M Market, By Technology

• Wireless

• Wired

Global Smart home M2M Market, By Application

• Access & Security Control

• Energy & Climate Management

• Home Entertainment

• Lighting

• Smart Appliances

• Others (Connected Wellness, etc.)

Global Smart home M2M Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Smart home M2M Market

• Intel Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Sierra Wireless, Inc.

• KORE Wireless Group, Inc.

• AT&T, Inc.

• Sprint Corporation

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Telit Communications PLC

• Vodafone Group PLC

• Gemalto NV

