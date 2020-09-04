France Organ Preservation Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) by solution, by Preservation techniques and by organ type.

France organ preservation market was valued at USD X3.43 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X2.56 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2020-2027.

Transplantation activity began in France within the first few years of the twentieth century when Jaboulay in Lyon and others in France and Germany performed subhuman-primate-to-human kidney heterotransplantation in 1936. France has reversed its policy on organ donations so that all people could become donors on their death unless they join an official register to opt out. The new law presumes consent for organs to be removed, even if it goes against the wishes of the family.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By preservation solution, University of Wisconsin solution segment was valued at USD X.24 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.34% over forecast period. Custodiol HTK Solution segment was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is reaching at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% from 2020-2027. Perfadex solution segment is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period.

By techniques, market is segmented into Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, and Normothermic Machine Perfusion. Market for Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx % over forecast period. Simple SCS can reliably provide good early function in the majority of grafts where storage times over 36 h have not been required within modern integrated transplant networks. Market for Hypothermic Machine Perfusion was valued at USD xx in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Hypothermic machine perfusion involves the machine profusion which provides a better short-term outcome, with lower rates of delayed graft function after transplantation of kidneys from all types of deceased donors. Therefore, interest in machine perfusion is increasing. In addition, it allows the continuous supply of solution to the preserved organ.

By organ type, France organ preservation market is segmented into Kidney, Liver, Heart, Pancreas and Lung. Market for kidney was valued at USD 7.39 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx % over forecast period. Liver organ is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx % from 2020-2027. Market for Heart organ is expected to reach xx Mn by 2027. Rising cases of kidney, Liver and heart failure, increasing organ transplant procedures, and escalating number of organ donations in France is expected to create the lucrative opportunities for organ preservation market.

Total number of patients active on the organ transplant waiting list in France from 2015 to 2017, by organ*

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the France organ preservation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding France organ preservation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the France organ preservation market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the France organ preservation market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope France Organ preservation market

France organ preservation market segmentation by Preservation Techniques

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

France organ preservation market segmentation by organ type

• Kidneys

• Liver

• Lung

• Heart

• Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

France organ preservation market segmentation by Solution type

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Custodiol HTK

• Perfadex

• Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior)

France organ preservation market key players

• 21st Century Medicine

• ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

• Lifeline Scientific

• OrganOx Limited

• XVIVO Perfusion

• TransMedics, Inc.

• Bridge to Life Ltd.

• Organ Recovery Systems

• BioLifeSolutions Inc.

• IGL

• Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH

Table of Contents

France organ preservation market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Secondary data

2.3.3. Secondary Sources

2.3.4. Primary Research

2.3.5. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.6. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: France Organ preservation Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. France Organ preservation Market Forecast, By Techniques

4.1.1. Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

4.1.2. Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

4.1.3. Normothermic Machine Perfusion

5. France Organ preservation Market Forecast, By organ type

5.1.1. Kidneys

5.1.2. Liver

5.1.3. Lung

5.1.4. Heart

5.1.5. Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

6. France Organ preservation Market Forecast, by Solution type

6.1.1. University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

6.1.2. Custodiol HTK

6.1.3. Perfadex

6.1.4. Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior)

