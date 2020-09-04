Eurotransplant Organ Preservation Market-Global Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by solution type, by preservation technique and by Region.

Eurotransplant organ Preservation market was valued at USD X5.87 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X8.60 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.64% over forecast period 2020-2027.

Organ transplantation is a life changing and quality-of-life enhancing treatment option for patients with end-stage organ failure. Eurotransplant was set up in 1967 by Prof. Jon J. van Rood to take full advantage of the opportunities for organ transplants.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

As an international non-profit organization, it acts as a mediator between donor hospitals and transplant centres for the benefit of patients in need of an organ transplant in all its member states. The Eurotransplant network consists of Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Slovenia, serving a total population of around 137 million people.

By Preservation Solution, Eurotransplant organ preservation solution market is segmented into University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution), Custodiol HTK, Perfadex and other solution segment. Among all of these University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution) led the market with X.19 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD X0.87 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.29%. With the UW solution, preservation improves to 16 hrs and allows long distance procurement of the donor organ. The formulation of a new completely synthetic perfusate containing cell impermeant such as lactobionic acid, raffinose and anions like phosphate and sulfate prevented the lethal hypothermia-induced cell swelling problem. Market of Custodiol HTK solution segment was valued at USD 3.33 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 5.81 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.21% over forecast period. Market for Perfadex solution segment is expected to reach at USD 9.61 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.29% from 2020-2027.

By preservation technique, Eurotransplant organ preservation market is segmented into Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique, Hypothermic Machine Perfusion and Normothermic Machine Perfusion. Static cold storage technique market was valued at USD 6.51 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 11.18 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.99% over forecast period. In SCS Hypothermia was employed for organ preservation to reduce the kinetics of metabolic activities that would otherwise lead to cellular degradation when oxygen is removed from the donor organ. Simple cold storage (SCS) is a process by which the preservation solution is infused into the organ and then stored statically at hypothermic temperatures. Hypothermic Machine Perfusion technique market was valued at USD 4.13 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 7.52 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.78% from 2020-2027.

By organ type, Eurotransplant organ preservation market was valued at USD 15.87 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at 28.60 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.64% from 2020-2027. Market for kidney organ type was valued at USD 8.73 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 13.79 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.88% over forecast period.

Number of Deceased Donor Organs Transplanted In 2019 in Eurotransplant countries

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Eurotransplant organ preservation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Eurotransplant organ preservation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Eurotransplant organ preservation market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Eurotransplant organ preservation market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope Eurotransplant organ preservation market

Eurotransplant organ preservation market segmentation by preservation Techniques

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Eurotransplant organ preservation market segmentation by organ type

• Kidneys

• Liver

• Lung

• Heart

• Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

Eurotransplant organ preservation market segmentation by Solution type

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Custodiol HTK

• Perfadex

• Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior)

Eurotransplant organ preservation market key players

• 21st Century Medicine

• ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

• Lifeline Scientific

• OrganOx Limited

• XVIVO Perfusion

• TransMedics, Inc.

• Bridge to Life Ltd.

• Organ Recovery Systems

• BioLifeSolutions Inc.

• IGL

• Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH

