China Organ Preservation Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) by Solution type, by preservation techniques and by organ type.

China Organ Preservation Market was valued at USD 31.62 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 56.61 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.55% over forecast period 2020-2027.

There were 10,057 organ transplantation surgeries performed in China in 2015, accounting for 8.5 percent of global total, and 8 percent of drugs used globally. China is phasing out the organ transplantation of executed prisoners, and is moving towards a voluntary, donation-based system. José Nunez, medical officer in charge of global organ transplantation at the WHO noted that China is reaching global standards in organ transplantation, and believed that in a few years, China will be leading the field.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By Solution type, University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution) was valued at USD 12.33 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. UW, is probably one of the most important factors in the evolution of liver transplantation. Although alternative preservation solutions have been developed, UW remains the gold standard for preservation of abdominal organs today. Market for Custodial HTK solution was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.09% over forecast period.

The efficacy of the low Na+ and Ca2+ content of custodial solution has been demonstrated in a number of studies. The advantages of the solution are based on basic properties of the combination histidine buffer to compensate cellular acidosis and to prolong an anaerobic glycolysis. Market for Perfadex solution was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.21% over forecast period. Perfadex solution market is growing at highest CAGR. Other preservation solution segment is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.73% over forecast period.

In china there are currently two approaches of preservation for most transplantable organs: static or dynamic. Simple static cold storage (SCS) is the main method for static storage, while hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP) and other perfusion-based methods such as Normothermic machine perfusion for dynamic preservation. Among all of these techniques Simple static cold storage technique is dominating thechina organ preservation market with 12.97 Mn of market share in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 22.25 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.98%. Perfusion based methods such as Normothermic and hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP) was valued at USD 10.44 Mn and 8.22 Mn respectively. North thermic technique market is growing with a CAGR of 8.42% while Hypothermic Machine Perfusion growing at a CAGR of 7.30% over forecast period.

By organ type, china organ preservation solution market was valued at USD xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.55% over forecast period. Kidney organ type led the china organ preservation solution market with 17.39 Mn market share in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.79% over forecast period. Organ transplantation in China has taken place since the 1960s, and is one of the largest organ transplant programmes in the world, peaking at over 13,000 liver and kidney transplants a year in 2004. China currently has 169 organ transplant centres, performing about 10,000 surgeries annually. However, there are 30,000 patients awaiting transplants each year. China is to increase the number of organ transplant hospitals from 169 to about 300 by 2020, according to the chairman of the National Organ Donation and Transplantation Committee. About 262,500 organ donors had registered as of the end of 2017, almost 10 times more than in 2015. The counts for 2015 and 2016 were 25,959 and 115,867, respectively. Market for Liver organ type is expected to reach at USD 12.74 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2020-2027.

China is also involved in innovative transplant surgery such as face transplantation including bone. Involuntary organ harvesting is illegal under Chinese law; though, under a 1984 regulation, it became legal to remove organs from executed criminals with the prior consent of the criminal or permission of relatives. Growing concerns about possible ethical abuses arising from coerced consent and corruption led medical groups and human rights organizations, by the 1990s, to condemn the practice. These concerns resurfaced in 2001, when a Chinese asylum-seeking doctor testified that he had taken part in organ extraction operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the China Organ preservation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding China Organ preservation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the China Organ preservation market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the China Organ preservation market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the China Organ preservation market

China Organ preservation market segmentation by preservation Techniques

• Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

• Normothermic Machine Perfusion

China Organ preservation market segmentation by organ type

• Kidneys

• Liver

• Lung

• Heart

• Other Organs (Pancreas, Intestine)

China Organ preservation market segmentation by Solution type

• University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

• Custodiol HTK

• Perfadex

• Other Solutions (Euro Collins and Celsior)

China Organ preservation market key players

• 21st Century Medicine

• ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

• Lifeline Scientific

• OrganOx Limited

• XVIVO Perfusion

• TransMedics, Inc.

• Bridge to Life Ltd.

• Organ Recovery Systems

• BioLifeSolutions Inc.

• IGL

