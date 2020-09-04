Asia Pacific Biochar Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Application, By Technology, By Manufacturing and by Country.

Asia Pacific Biochar Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a 15% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Diligent environmental regulations, high demand from the end-user industry, rising usage of biochar as food stock, rising organic farming and increased usage in waste management material is driving the biochar market in the Asia Pacific. Lack of awareness and high price hinders the market. The report analyzes factors affecting market Asia Pacific Biochar market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The report covers the segments in the biochar market such as application, technology, manufacturing, and country. The agricultural sector demands more biochar. The agriculture segment dominates the biochar market having a major market share of around 48% and is also a rapidly growing segment. Biochar is mostly produced by pyrolysis, hence comprises the largest market share by manufacturing.

China grabs a 95 % share of the Asia Pacific biochar market. China is the leading market in this region and is the third-largest producer of biochar. China’s leading player is investing in research & development and is carrying out experiments on biochars’ effect on soil processes and environments. Experiments focus on the ecological impact of biochar, yield and quality of vegetable and fruit under biochar application, and grain production with biochar.

Nowadays, Japanese scientists are at the front of research into understanding the physical, chemical and biological properties and effects of biochar in soil and compost. The APAC is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period because of lucrative opportunities such as increasing conduction of pilot projects by the industry majors and the subsequent growing number of biochar consumers. However, the financial and technological barriers in some of these developing economies might prove challenging for market growth shortly.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Asia Pacific Biochar Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Biochar Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific Biochar Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Biochar Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Asia Pacific biochar Market

By Application:

• Agriculture

• Gardening

• Household

• Others

By Technology:

• Microwave Pyrolysis

• Continuous Pyrolysis

• Batch Pyrolysis Kiln

• Gasifier

• Hydrothermal

• Cook Stove

• Others

By Manufacturing:

• Gasification

• Pyrolysis

• Others

Key Player Analysed in Asia Pacific Biochar Market:

• biochar Products Inc.

• Diacarbon Energy Inc.

• Agri-Tech Producers LLC

• Genesis Industries

• Green Charcoal International

• Vega Biofuels Inc.

• The biochar Company

• Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

• Full Circle biochar

• Pacific Pyrolysis Pty Ltd

• ARSTA Eco

• Earth Systems

• Guangdong Dazhong Agricultural Science and Technology Co. Ltd

• Rainbow Bee Eater and Pacific Pyrolysis

Table of Contents

Asia Pacific Biochar Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Asia Pacific Biochar Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

4.4. Asia Pacific Biochar Market Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Asia Pacific Biochar Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Asia Pacific Biochar Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Asia Pacific Biochar Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

