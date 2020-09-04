Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Instrument Type, Application, and Region.

Global UV/visible spectroscopy market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

UV/visible spectroscopy is a branch of reflectance spectroscopy or absorption spectroscopy in the visible light and ultraviolet light portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. It is the most popular and most common analytical technique in the laboratory.

Market Dynamics

A growing use of UV/Visible spectroscopy technique in analytical chemistry applications to perform quantitative analysis of a variety of analytes such as biological macromolecules, highly conjugated organic compounds and transition metal ions is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing significance of this technique in environmental screening applications, rising acceptance of UV-visible spectroscopy in biotechnology & pharmaceuticals industry, growing demand for food analysis, ongoing research and development activities and increasing adoption of UV-visible spectroscopy in semiconductor industry to determine the optical properties and thickness of thin films on a wafer are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, lack of technically skilled professionals and complex electronic circuit design of the UV-visible spectrometer are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market: Segmentation Analysis

By instrument type, the single beam system segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Single beam system is widely used to make quantitative absorption calculations in the UV-Visible spectral region. A single beam UV-visible spectrometer uses single beam of light to pass through the sample. It is best suited for the applications with the wavelength between 190 nm to 1100 nm. A growing adoption of single beam systems owing to its benefits such as large dynamic range, compact size, low cost, ease of use and simple operation is impelling the growth of the market.

By application, the industrial application segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Industrial applications are further categorized into life science R&D, production, quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) and environmental testing. Among these, quality assurance and quality control segment projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A growing adoption of UV-visible spectroscopy technology in food industry to ensure the quality of the food products and to detect unwanted impurities is attributed to the growth of the market.

Global UV & Visible Spectroscopy Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/70779

Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing investments in the research and development activities in the field of absorption spectroscopy.

Increasing food safety and environmental concerns, surge in the adoption of UV-visible spectroscopy in semiconductor, agriculture, mineral, medicine, biochemistry, metallurgy and environmental monitoring industries and rising development in the UV-visible spectroscopy based instruments are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market: Key Development

In Dec 2019, Shimadzu Corporation unveiled its six latest UV-VIS spectrophotometer models to use in a wide range of fields such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and academia.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market

Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market, By Instrument Type

• Single-Beam Systems

• Dual-Beam Systems

• Array-Based Systems

• Handheld Systems

Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market, By Application

• Academic Applications

 Physical Chemistry Studies

 Life Science Studies

 Environmental Sciences

• Industrial Applications

 Life Science R&D

 Production

 Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

 Environmental Testing

Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market, Key Players

• Shimadzu Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• Agilent Technologies Inc

• Hach Company

• Jasco, Inc

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

• Horiba, Ltd

• Hitachi High-Technologies Corp

• Buck Scientific

• X-Rite

• ColVisTec AG Inc

• Hunter Associates Laboratory, Inc.

• Applied Analytics, Inc

• AMETEK, Inc

• XX

• XX

Global UV & Visible Spectroscopy Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/70779

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business