Global Protective Cultures Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Product Form, Target Microorganism, Application, Composition and Region

Global Protective Cultures Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 494.53 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.Global Protective Cultures Market, By Target Microorganism



The increasing demand for natural food additives and the enormous popularity and acceptance of private label products are among the most important factors that will determine the growth of the protective cultures market. Additionally, the burgeoning demand for long-term preservatives and highly transparent products has prompted the growth of the protective cultures market.

However, stringent rules and regulations associated with the utilization of protective cultures in a variety of food products and high prices associated with protective cultures are key factors expected to restrain the growth of the global protective cultures market over the forecast period.

The report provides detailed information related to dynamics, segmentation of the global protective cultures market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The yeasts & molds segment held the dominant XX% market share in 2018. The yeasts & molds segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to the high utilization of protective cultures by the dairy industry in cheese manufacturing across the globe.

Multi-strain mixed based segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Multi-strain mixed system is commonly used because of the benefits they offer over single and multi-strain cultures. Every individual strain in these cultures offers different functions and inhibits the growth of either a particular microorganism or different microorganisms.

Europe is expected to hold the largest XX% share of the global market for the protective cultures during the forecast period. The regional growth can be credited to the lucrative demand for clean label products as well as stringent laws pertaining to the use of chemicals and antibiotics in the food products.

A report covers a recent development in the protective cultures market like in November 2017, Chr. Hansen launched the second generation of its FreshQ line of bio-protective cultures. The new line of protective cultures deals improved solutions in terms of applicability and benefits. It is designed to withstand higher temperatures and maintain the product’s integrity for a longer period of time.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Protective Cultures Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Protective Cultures Market.

Scope of the Global Protective Cultures Market

Global Protective Cultures Market, By Product Form

• Freeze-dried

• Frozen

Global Protective Cultures Market, By Target Microorganism

• Yeasts & Molds

• Bacteria

Global Protective Cultures Market, By Application

• Dairy & Dairy Products

• Meat & Poultry Products

• Seafood

Global Protective Cultures Market, By Composition

• Single-Strain

• Multi-Strain

• Multi-Strain Mixed

Global Protective Cultures Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Protective Cultures Market

• Chr. Hansen

• Dowdupont

• DSM

• Sacco S.R.L

• CSK Food Enrichment B.V

• THT S.A

• Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH

• Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L

• Bioprox

• Biochem S.R.L

• Aristomenis D. Phikas & Co S.A

• Soyuzsnab Group

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Protective Cultures Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Protective Cultures Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Protective Cultures Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Protective Cultures Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Protective Cultures Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Protective Cultures Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Protective Cultures Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Protective Cultures by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Protective Cultures Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Protective Cultures Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Protective Cultures Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

