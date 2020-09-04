Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Application, Temperature, and Geography

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market was valued US$ 15.21 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX %.



Refrigerated warehouses are extensively used to store perishable products like meat, fruits and vegetables, and frozen packaged food to prolong the shelf life and preserve the quality and freshness of products.

Global Refrigerated Warehousing is expected to witness significant growth owing toexpanding organized retail sector. Refrigerated warehouse is an important a neighbourhood of cold offer chain and denotes storing perishable merchandise at low temperatures. Refrigerated warehouse market are expected to witness development in transportation for offering varied value extra services like shipment , which following through web interfaces, specialized services and disaster recovery services.

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market

The report states the one challenge in the global refrigerated warehousing market is high cost for new refrigerated warehouse. The structure of new refrigerated warehouse is a considered decision taken by factors like location, connectivity, and land cost.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global refrigerated warehousing market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global refrigerated warehousing market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The frozen segment is expected to dominate the global refrigerated warehousing marketowing to the rise in demand for perishable food products like meat, fish, and seafood, which necessitate frozen temperature for storage. Frozen foods includes frozen dinners, ice creams, and frozen fruits and vegetables, which require refrigerated warehousing for storage.

Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global refrigerated warehousing market for refrigerated warehousing. Factors like rapid urbanization coupled with increased disposable incomes and increasing consumer demand for perishable foods are expected to drive the refrigerated warehousing market in this region.

In 2018, India has reported nearly about 150 million cubic meters of refrigerated warehousing, which maintaining the position of the total capacity among the countries across the globe. Approximately all of the cold storage facilities were owned by private sector key players and the products stored were primarily potatoes and other vegetables.

Previously, key players used the R22 refrigerant system and central ammonia systems for improving efficiency. Currently, occupational safety and health administration (OSHA) contemplates ammonia a hazardous material. Key players have to make huge investments in their facilities to fulfil with additional regulations to continue using ammonia and other hazardous materials. The new trend in the refrigerated warehousing industry is the usage of CO2 cascade systems.

The Scope of the Report for Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Technology

Blast freezing

Vapor compression

PLC

Evaporative cooling

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Application

Fruits & vegetables

Bakery & confectionery

Milk & dairy products

Meat

Seafood

Beverages

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Temperature

Chilled

Frozen

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key players Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market :

AmeriCold Logistics

Preferred Freezer Services

Lineage Logistics

John Swire

Nichirei Logistics

Kloosterboer Services

AGRO Merchants

Henningsen Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Burris Logistics

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

FrialsaFrigoríficos

B. Oxford

VersaCold Logistics Services

Snowman Logistics

Trenton Cold Storage

Nordic Logistics & Warehousing

