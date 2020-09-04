Global Saffron Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027 by Formulation, Application and Region

Global Saffron Market was value US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX %.



Saffron is the world’s most expensive spice. Increasing demand from end user like food, cosmetic and medical due to its benefits that protect humans from stress, cancers, infections, and also act as immune modulators drive the saffron demand globally. In addition, saffron has many therapeutic applications hence has increased its demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Specific climatic conditions for cultivation coupled with the high price of the saffron are expected to pose a challenge for industry growth. Additionally, lack of integration in the supply chain negative impacts on the distribution network, which in turn would restrict industry development.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24308

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Thread segment held a major share with 58 % in overall global share. Increasing usage of the powder form of saffron for application in the food & beverages industry and in medical applications is expected to grow during the forecast period. A liquid segment was projected to account for a value share of 5.6%. Low availability of saffron in liquid form may restrain revenue growth of the related segment over the forecast period. Powder segment will grow at highest CAGR followed by thread and liquid.

Food is the major application segment and is expected to gain share on account of growing Formulation use as a natural food ingredient. Saffron addition to various food types enhances the essence. Expansion of the food sector in various regions is expected to fuel saffron demand. Increasing need from the cosmetics industry on account of its growing use in the production of fairness creams, anti-blemish lotions, and cleansers is expected to fuel industry growth. Medical segment is foreseen to gain a substantial growth on account of its use as an antioxidant, antiseptic, anti-depressant, and an anti-convulsant Formulation can also be used to treat dry skin asthma, whooping cough, and similar other common ailments.

Iran produces 95 % of the world’s saffron. India, along with Greece, Spain, Italy, Morocco and Azerbaijan, produces the rest. Kashmir is India’s only saffron producing centre. Europe dominated the market with 35 % in overall share. In Europe Spain and Italy are the major consumers of saffron on account of rising need from the food sector, countries are engaged in Formulation manufacturing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding saffron market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to an emerging segment in the saffron market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24308

The Scope of the Report for Global Saffron Market

Global Saffron Market, by Formulation:

• Powder

• Liquid

• Thread

Global Saffron Market, by Application:

• Food

• Medical

• Cosmetics

Global Saffron Market, by Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Gohar Saffron

• Rowhani Saffron Co.

• Iran Saffron Company

• Saffron Business Co.

• Royal Saffron

• Damon Enterprises

• Grandor

• Golden Pars Maha

• Shahri Food Products

• Linkage Internationals

• Esfahan Pishro

• Mehr Azin Bonab

• Gohar Nab Sara

• Great American Spice

• HEA & Co Spanish

• Rah Abrisham Sialk International

• Taj Agro Products,

• King Kesariya

• Damon Enterprises

• Good Life Global

• Rowhani

• Jmd Agro Foods

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Saffron Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Saffron Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Saffron Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Saffron Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Saffron Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Saffron Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Saffron Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Saffron by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Saffron Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Saffron Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Saffron Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Saffron Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-saffron-market/24308/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com