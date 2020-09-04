Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Applications, End-User, and Region.

The global liquid polybutadiene market was valued US$ 2.7 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 5.5 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.19% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Polybutadiene is produced by polymerization of the monomer 1,3-butadiene hence defined as synthetic rubber. It is odorless, low viscous, transparent, and colorless synthetic rubber further used to manufacture belts, rubber goods, tires, tapes, hoses, shoes, coatings, adhesives.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for chemical resistant material and advanced rubber material boosting the development of liquid polybutadiene market across the globe. Owing to the rising per capita income and growth in the modern lifestyle, resulting technological advancement and innovations is boosting the rubber industries, which is fulling the application of liquid polybutadiene in several end-user’s sector. Demand of the material is high in numerous industries including automotive, chemical, tire, also used as automotive sealant, electrical potting resins, diluent, and other application will expand with a wide diversity of end uses and implementation requirements.

The high demand for rubber products in many regions, particularly in emerging nations upsurges the practice of synthetic rubber in the automotive tire manufacturing industries. Other industries involved in the market expansion includes transportation, construction, coating, etc. that provide major opportunities for the global liquid polybutadiene market

Moreover, the availability of a prominent substitute in raw material with fluctuation product cost is expected to hinder the market.

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Segment analysis:

In terms of application, the industrial rubber segment has documented as the fastest-growing segment amongst the other application in 2019, and this development is expected to last over the next seven years because of significant growth in the numerous end-user industries like automotive, pharmaceutical, building and construction, consumer goods, electronic sector and others. Intensified application and huge demand for synthetic rubber by the automotive tire and other manufacturing industries in evolving countries is leading the overall liquid polybutadiene. Major factor of liquid polybutadiene to attract the automotive manufacturer includes superior performance, high fuel efficiency, long shelf life, high resistance to wear and tear and ability to control grip.

Largely, the rise in polybutadiene rubber production will show noteworthy impression on the global liquid polybutadiene market growth during the estimated years.

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the liquid polybutadiene market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Use of liquid polybutadiene in the manufacture of synthetic rubber is providing grip for the market to expand in the developing regions of Asia Pacific which will boost the market growth. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered as the major contributors to the liquid polybutadiene market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In 2019 market size was valued US$ X.5 Bn in China, expected to increase by US$ X.9 Bn in the coming years. Tire industries are using synthetic rubber on large scale by utilizing liquid polybutadiene. An increase in the demand for butadiene in the production of coating materials, plastics, colored rubber, automotive tires, medical equipment and devises is expected to provide significant opportunities to the manufacturers of liquid polybutadiene in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Liquid Polybutadiene Market

Global Liquid Polybutadiene market, By Applications

• Polymer Modification

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Tire Manufacturing

• Industrial Rubber

• Protective Films

• Chemicals

• Coatings

• Others

Global Liquid Polybutadiene market, By End-User

• Transportation

• Construction

• Industrial

• Others

Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Liquid Polybutadiene Market,

• Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

• Nippon Soda Co., Ltd

• SIBUR International GmbH

• Evonik Industries AG

• Kuraray Co. Ltd

• JSR Corporation

• KGK Rubber point

• Comar Chemicals

• Versalis S.p.A

• Cray Valley

• ARALNXEO

• UBE Industries Ltd

• Kumho

