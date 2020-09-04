Global Bromine Derivatives Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Product Type, Application and Region.

The global bromine derivatives market was valued US$ 4.38 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 6.20 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.45% during a forecast period. Agenda of water treatment process and technology expected to cover XX% of market size in near future.

Market Definition:

Bromine is a naturally occurring element found in underground seas, lakes, and wells, particularly the richest resource of bromine is Dead Sea. It is generally available in red color and generates toxic fumes and present in liquid form as well. Bromine derivatives are widely used as reactants and catalysts for engineering numerous types of products, including pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemicals, completion fluids, biocides, flame retardants, and others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Outlook:

The main factors for market growth in the global bromine derivatives market are attributed to the escalating acceptance of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques. Bromine derivatives have huge demand in petrochemical industries for mining activity of petroleum products. Rise in spending on R & D activity related to gas and oil where bromine derivative plays an important role for such action. Additionally, expansion in the oil and gas industries observing an unstoppable growth, hence expected to boost global bromine derivative market in the coming years. Further, aspects influencing the market is involvement of bromine derivatives in numerous end-user sector including chemicals, construction, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and others are growing hence boosting global bromine derivatives market. Above-mentioned factors are also fuelling the expansion of the global market for bromine derivatives.

In opposition, stringent regulation on usage of bromine derivatives mainly in brominated flame retardants as regards plastics and electronics products, expected to drive global bromine derivatives market. Also, side effects of bromine and its derivatives on human health as well as atmosphere, owing to its toxicity considered as major limiting factor for the growth of the global bromine derivatives market.

Bromine Derivatives Market Segment analysis:

By product type, brominated polystyrene segment is projected to expand at a constant rate. Key application of bromine polystyrene is recorded for the production of flame retardants, as it is widely accepted as an additive in thermoplastics to impart flame retardant properties. Attracting characteristics of bromine polystyrene which includes thermal stability and better color which is necessary during manufacturing of thermoplastics making this segment ideal in numerous industries.

Bromine Derivatives Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the bromine derivatives market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered as the major contributors for the bromine derivatives market growth in the Asia Pacific region. India, China and Brazil are focusing mainly on improving their pharmaceutical and their attention on numerous research and development activity in numerous industry, presence of numerous market player in this region will increase the demand and ultimately driving the bromine derivatives market. In 2019, market size was valued US$ XX Bn while in India, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ X.38 Bn in the coming years. Furthermore, recent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will negatively hinder the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

North America will also generate several incredible growth openings to the overall market in the coming years though, oil & gas and biocides segment in North America is expected to be the key growth driver for the regional market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bromine Derivatives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bromine Derivatives Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Bromine Derivatives Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bromine Derivatives Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Bromine Derivatives Market

Global Bromine Derivatives market, By Product Type

• Decabromodiphenyl Ethane (DBDPE)

• Brominated Polystyrene

• Tetrabromobisphenol A

• Calcium Bromide

• Sodium Bromide

• Zinc Bromide

• Hydro bromic Acid

• Others

Global Bromine Derivatives market, By Application

• Organic Intermediates

• Flame Retardants

• PTA Synthesis

• Oil & gas

• Biocides

• Others

Global Bromine Derivatives Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Bromine Derivatives Market, Key players

• Israel Chemicals Limited

• Albemarle Corporation

• LANXESS Corporation

• Tosoh Corporation

• Tata Chemicals Limited

• Gulf Resources Inc

• TETRA Technologies, Inc

• Hindustan Salts Limited

• Honeywell International Inc

• Perekop Bromine

• Beacon Organosys

• JK Chemicals

• Jordan Bromine Company Ltd

