Global Baby Wipes Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Baby Wipes Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.9% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Global Baby Wipes Market Overview:

Increasing customer expenditure on baby care products & rising per capita income of women labor force are the main factors boosting the market growth worldwide. In the year 2018, the National Retail Federation, U.S. reported that 69 percent of parents earn more than the national median income of $ 59,000 a year & 80 percent of millennials with children are in their 30s & choose spending on quality baby products, therefore leading to increase in customer expenditure on baby care products & adoption of quality baby care products.

With millennial parents getting aware about organic, sustainable, & natural wipes, companies are bound to develop products suiting the need of consumers. In addition, some of the companies are considering customer preferences as a break & have started emerging new biodegradable, eco-friendly, & sustainable products, influenced by government rules. For example, BumBoosa Bamboo Baby Wipes are a USDA certified bio-based creation. Bumboosa introduced bamboo wipes for children with botanical ingredients, keeping in mind the changing customer preference towards organic & supportable products. Shifting customer’s preference towards eco-friendly & biodegradable baby wipes, which are alcohol-free, do not contain artificial fragrances, synthetic colors, or harsh chemicals, has been inspiring the manufactures to make wipes with more of natural ingredients. For instance, earth-friendly baby wipes company manufactures earth-friendly aloe Vera wipes, which are famous among green customers & reviewed as super soothing & gentle for newborn babies as of ingredients, like aloe Vera, chamomile, & calendula extracts, which keep the skin healthy & nourished.

The industry is witnessing a major rise in investment to increase manufacturing capacities throughout the globe. For example, in May 2019, Kimberly-Clark, a U.S.-based personal care company, financed in its producing facility in Tuas, Singapore with over $ 25 Million, which goals to double export volume & value capacity by the end of the year 2022. The company will use its funds to deliver value addition to its Huggies baby wipes product range & increase its production capacity to nearly 5 million by the end of 2020 by including efficiency improvements, like deploying automatic guided vehicles & progressive warehouse management systems.

Competitive Landscape:

As Coronavirus cases have been growing exponentially worldwide, the serious risk of virus spreading has led to panic purchasing behavior among the customers for personal hygiene products. Customers have become more aware of their spending & have been opting for low-cost choices by using affordable baby wipes instead of high-priced specialty wipes in this time of economic hardship. In addition, these products are existing in bulk packaging with a big number of wipes, which makes the product one of the superior wipes among the customers. These influences have positively impacted the market development as the product is witnessing rising demand.

The dry wipes section led the market & accounted for 60.3 percent share of the global revenue in the year 2019. This is due to the flexible use of the dry wipes, like at the time of feeding, body cleaning, & diaper change, as they help in avoiding diaper rash. Moreover, these products can be used as paper towels, toilet paper, & tissues, which makes dry wipe a multipurpose product. Companies are opting for production of eco-friendly wipes catering to changing customer preference towards organic, natural, & sustainable approach of baby care. For instance, in the year 2019, Baby Works introduced biodegradable viscose dry baby wipes, which are dry & free of all chemicals, made from 100 percent viscose, which acts as a moisture absorbent so they can be used on sensitive skin and around eyes.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Baby Wipes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Baby Wipes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Baby Wipes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Distribution Channel, price, financial position, Distribution Channel portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Baby Wipes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Baby Wipes Market, By Product

• Dry Wipes

• Wet Wipes

Global Baby Wipes Market, By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Specialty Stores

• E-commerce

• Others

Global Baby Wipes Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Baby Wipes Market Key Players

• Johnson & Johnson

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Babisil Products Ltd.

• Cotton Babies, Inc.

• Farlin Corporation

• Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Pigeon Corporation

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Unicharm Corporation

