Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Operating Mode, Application, and Region.

Global ultra low power MEMS sensors market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An ultra low power MEMS sensor is a high-performance electronics sensing device which is generally used in low power devices. It is also used in 2-axis and 3-axis linear accelerometer device to measure accelerations and in 3-axis gyroscopes.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of ultra low power MEMS sensor in wearable and in IoT applications owing to its benefits such as movement recognition features and low power consumption is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. A growing adoption of ultra power MEMS sensors in smart real‐time asset health monitoring systems, rising demand for these sensors in industrial and consumer applications, growing adoption in wireless network sensing applications, growing advancements in MEMS technology and rising demand for ultra low power MEMS sensors as gas detector and sensors are expected to escalate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, high cost of ultra low power MEMS sensors and lack of technically skilled personnel are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A surge in the adoption of ultra low power MEMS sensors in consumer electronics products such as mobile phones, tablets, portable PCs, MP3 and MP4 music players and smart watch and fitness trackers is attributed to the growth of the market. In addition, rising adoption of smart homes in developed countries along with the IoT applications such as security systems and indoor climate systems is likely to expand growth of the market during the forecast period. Alternately, industrial segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A growing adoption of ultra low power MEMS sensors as a 3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer long-term battery-powered industrial devices, in industrial robots, platform stabilizers, drones and in industrial IoT systems is impelling the growth of the market.

Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors behind the growth of the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the growing advancements in MEMS technology-based sensors.

Increasing investments in research and development activities, rising adoption of ultra low power MEMS gas sensors in the US based gas piping infrastructure and increasing demand for monitor aging gas piping infrastructure to avoid hazardous explosion risks and increasing number of smart home along with the smart devices are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market: Key Development

In Nov 2015, mCube Inc announced its latest and first family of accelerometers to utilize in IoT moving thing and in wearable.

In Apr 2020, STMicroelectronics has released company’s latest 3-axis MEMS accelerometer device for smart maintenance applications and for vibration-sensing applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market

Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market, By Operating Mode

• Power down Mode

• High Resolution Mode

• Normal Mode

• Low Power Mode

Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market, By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Others

Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Ultra Low Power MEMS Sensors Market, Key Players

• STMicroelectronics

• mCube, Inc

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

• Microchip Technology Inc

• TDK Corporation

• Analog Devices, Inc

• Silicon Microstructures

• NXP Semiconductors

• Tronics

• Mouser Electronics

• Robert Bosch

• Element14

• Axetris Ag

• Boston Micromachines Corporation

• Goertek Inc

