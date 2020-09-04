Vaginal Specula Market Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027 – Lead By Cooper Companies, Steris, Dynarex, OBP Medical

The global vaginal specula market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,094.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 801.78 Mn in 2018. The vaginal specula market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019-2027.

The factors contributing to the growth of the vaginal specula market in the countries of Asia Pacific are the rising prevalence of cervical cancer, the growing emphasis on tracking women’s health. Furthermore, rising awareness to overcome the rate of gynecological diseases also boosts the market growth. The countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea are estimated to serve various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the healthcare sector. Also, the rise in the incidence of gynecological diseases, and the growing awareness regarding these diseases is likely to provide more significant growth opportunities to the market players in the coming years.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003500/

Company Profiles

Cooper Companies, Inc.

Welch Allyn (Hill Rom)

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Integra Lifesciences

Steris

Robinson Healthcare

Dynarex Corporation

OBP Medical Corporation

The global vaginal specula market, based on the product type, was segmented into two blade, one blade and three blade. In 2018, the two blade segment accounted for the largest market share in the global vaginal specula market. The growth of the two blade segment is expected to grow due to rising product development that has allowed to integrate lighting in the specula that offers vide visibility to doctor to diagnose and treat in the pelvic region.

The report provides trends predominating in the global vaginal specula market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are a rise in the number of cervical cancer incidences, rising numbers of diagnostic services for women’s health. However, complications involved in gynecological procedures are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Cervical cancer is one of those diseases having a higher possibility of prevention and treatment. Cervical cancer can be prevented with HPV vaccination and managed effectively. However, cervical cancer remains one of the severe threats to women’s health globally. According to the data published by the WHO in 2018, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in the female population. Annually, over 500,000 women are diagnosed with this cancer type, causing over 270,000 deaths, and more than 75% of cases occur in Africa and India. Therefore, the rise in the number of cervical cancer is leading to greater awareness about this cancer among women, and easy prevention and treatment are encouraging more women to undergo diagnosis as well as take treatment if the results of diagnosis are positive.

In response to the increasing number of problems about women’s health worldwide, the healthcare industry is offering various advanced technological products for the diagnosis and treatment of gynecological problems. Due to the advancements in the healthcare sector, specifically in medical devices, have enabled players to provide the best equipment, devices, and systems. Also, these advancements have enabled researchers to introduce minimal invasive gynecological surgeries. Thus, the availability of various modern gynecological devices is driving market growth.

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Product Type

One Blade

Two Blade

Three Blade

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Material

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Application

Surgery

Diagnosis

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Inquiry For Discount at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003500/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]