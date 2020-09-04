Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12X.XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The report helps in understanding Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by Product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market Dynamics:

The Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market. Some of the drivers and restraints are illustrate below, their detailed explanation is discussed in the report with other supporting.

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market Drivers:

Growth of Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market can be attributed from the high demand for SSD amongst various consumers around the globe. Integration of this technology supports the operational performance and low latency rate in various applications can boost the market growth. Additionally, Significant transformations in the various technologies available in the industries; is also contributing in the growth of the Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market.

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market Restraints:

High levels of financial costs associated with the technology and its integration; this factor is expected to affect adversely to the Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market growth. Cost concern is expected to shift the preference of consumers towards HDD’s; which in turn will affect the Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market growth.

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments.

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market, By Component

• Hardware

 Solid State Drives (SSDs)

 Add In Card (AIC)

• QAT

 Storage Server

 Non-volatile Memory Express Over Fabrics (NVMeoF) Cards

 Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) Connections

 Others

• Software

• Services

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market, By Communication Standard

• Ethernet

• Fiber Channel

• Infiniband Network

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market, By Deployment Location

• On-Premise

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Co-Lo Data Centers

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market, By Application

• On-Line Transaction Processing (OLTP)

• On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP)

• Cloud Services

• Caching

• Primary Storage

• Data Virtualization

• Others

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market, By End-User

• Hyperscale

 Facebook

 Amazon

 Microsoft

 Google

 Tencent

 Alibaba

 Baidu

• Cloud Service Providers

• Enterprises/Traditional On-Premises Data Centers

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market, By Industry Vertical

• IT & Telecommunications

• BFSI

• E-Commerce

• Others

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market is segmented by Component (Hardware, QAT, Software, Services), by Communication Standard (Ethernet, Fiber Channel, Infiniband Network), by Deployment Location (On-Premise, Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Co-Lo Data Centers), by Application (OLTP, OLAP, Cloud Services, Caching, Primary Storage, Data Virtualization, Others), by End-User (Hyperscale, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises/Traditional On-Premises Data Centers), by Industry Vertical (IT &Telecommunications, BFSI, E-Commerce, Others), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA). The details of each segment are illustrated in the report.

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it.

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Regional Analysis

The region North America is the most benefited region as the players like, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Amazon are leading the global non-volatile memory express market and belongs to this region. North America contributes the value share of US$ XX.XX Bn in 2018 and expected to reach at US$ XX.XX Bn with the anticipated CAGR of XX.XX%.

With the 5G on the prospect, consumers will be persuaded towards advanced technology to meet their routine needs, which will generate more data for enterprises to convert into sales opportunities. Such instances will flourish the Asia Pacific non-volatile memory express market. In emerging economies like China and India, rising number of smartphone users, penetration of 4K video technology, online video streaming service providers are advancing towards the adoption of Non Volatile Memory express to facilitate the study of consumer behavior, which will aid them in providing their consumers with customized offerings. Manufacturers are evincing their competency by introducing newer and better versions. With high population density and deeper penetration of smartphones, serves as a pool of opportunities for long-term investment in the Non Volatile Memory express market. Asia Pacific contributes the value share of US$ XX.XX Bn in 2018 and expected to reach at US$ XX.XX Bn with the anticipated CAGR of XX.XX%.

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market, analyzed in the report are:

• Broadcom Inc.

• Cisco

• Dell

• IBM

• Intel Corporation

• Marvell

• Micron Technology, Inc.

• Microsemi

• NetApp

• Oracle

• Toshiba Corporation

• Western Digital Corporation.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Lt

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

