Global Network Packet Broker (NPB) Market – End User Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Bandwidth, End User and Region.

The Global Network Packet Broker Market size was valued at US$ 630.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,144.15 Mn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 7.73 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, End User-validated Market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global Network Packet Broker Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the Market segments and project the global Market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Bandwidth, price, financial position, Bandwidth portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Network Packet Broker market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A Network Packet Broker (NPB) is a device that offers a collection of monitoring tools with access to traffic from across the network. The NPB collects data from a number of network links. Eventually, NPBs make monitoring and security tools more operative, by giving them access. Networks must support ever-rising traffic volumes, higher speeds and enlarged requirements for security, analytics, and compliance. These devices deliver safe removal of redundant data in terms of duplicate packets, application intelligence, and filtering, data hiding, and safety solutions.

The major driving factors of the market include the necessity for easy data center management and automation, high demand for cloud services, and a surge in internet multimedia content and network applications.

The existence of self-reliant improved servers hampers the development of the market. Compatibility with dissimilar data center architectures is challenged the network packet broker market. The increasing trend of bare-metal switches and rising bandwidth requirements in data centers are the main growth opportunities for the players in the market.

Enterprises are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the growing enterprise applications to achieve the requirements such as need high-performance connectivity, constant uptime, high output, and high reliability to manage a vast amount of data the network packet brokers are being adopted in enterprises. Also, large enterprises through different industries are gradually adopting the digitization to expand their business processes. Similarly, the transforming digitization in healthcare, banking, and education is the main driver, which will ultimately drive the growth of the market.

The decreasing prices for 1 and 10 Gbps network packet brokers due to this factor the market for 1- and 10-Gbps network packet brokers is projected to hold the largest market share. The most common kind of NPBs now is 10Gbps. 10Gbps network packet brokers capture traffic from access switch uplinks and aggregation/core switches, which typically run at a speed of 10Gbps and higher. Now, network packet brokers with high bandwidth are gaining a lot of power in the market.

The government sector is regarding for a secure, reliable, and high-performance network connectivity at a low cost. NPBs have several applications in the government sector, which contain flexible, scalable, on-demand resource optimization. NPBs offer the government sector a fast disaster rescue from network failure, remote configuration, cyber security, and safety of serious network infrastructure from cyber-attacks.

North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to the growing IT capacity requirements and increasing adoption of new data center technologies. Also, the market in the US is estimated to experience a high grip as a substantial number of organizations are possible to opt for cloud services to save their upfront cost of constructing new data centers for business continuity. Further, the US is the home for worldwide cloud service suppliers, as well as for the companies, like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, that deliver data center infrastructure.

The Scope of Global Network Packet Broker Market :

Global Network Packet Broker Market, by Bandwidth

• 1 and 10 Gbps

• 40 Gbps

• 100 Gbps

Global Network Packet Broker Market, by End User

• Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

o Small and Medium–sized Enterprises

• Service Providers

• Government Organizations

• Others

Global Network Packet Broker Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Network Packet Broker Market :

• Gigamon

• NetScout

• Ixia

• APCON

• VIAVI Solutions

• Cisco

• Garland Technology

• Broadcom

• Juniper Networks

• Big Switch Networks

• Zenoss

• Network Critical

• Corvil

• CALIENT

• Netgear

