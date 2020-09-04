Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Technology, Industry and Region.

The Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market size was valued at US$ 434 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2512 Mn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 24.54 % during the forecast period.

Automatic optical inspection is a key technique used in the production and check of electronics printed circuit boards. Automatic optical inspection system allows fast and correct inspection of electronic assemblies and in specific printed circuit boards to confirm that the quality of product exit the manufacturing line is high and the items are built properly and without manufacturing faults.

The market now demanding high volume, high feature products to be carried to market very rapidly very reliable and fast methods are required to ensure that product quality remains high. The automatic optical inspection system is a crucial tool in a united electronics test approach that ensures costs are retained as low as possible by detecting faults major in the production line. Automated optical inspection systems can be employed into the production line just later the soldering process. Automatic optical inspection system can be used to catch problems primary in the production process.

The major drivers of the automated optical inspection system are the rising demand for consumer electronics, the growing need for high-quality electronic components, growing automation in healthcare, the necessity for high-quality electronic components creates automated optical inspection system a requirement in the aerospace & defense industry and demand for higher production by electronics industrial services companies.

The key restraint of the automated optical inspection system is the high cost of automated optical inspection systems and wrong call ratio of image-based automated optical inspection systems. The elements of automated optical inspection system are camera system, lighting system, computer systems, software, fault detection process, algorithm-based recognition.

The latest applications for automated optical inspection system separately from printed circuit board’s examination and development of smart technology are the key opportunities in automated optical inspection system market. The necessity for always advancement hardware and software systems to manage huge data volumes and readiness of superior auxiliary technology for inspection are the challenges in automated optical inspection system market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the automated optical inspection system market due to the electronics industry in APAC has developed the world-class revolution-driven hub for production on the back of the low-cost capable labor, business-approachable environment, low production cost, and increasing demand for electronic products in the region. The growth of this has contributed to the important speed of the automated optical inspection system market leap in this region.

Scope of the Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market

Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market, by Type

• 2D AOI Systems

• 3D AOI Systems

Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market, by Technology

• Inline AOI System

• Offline AOI System

Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market, by Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecommunications

• Automotive

• Medical Devices

Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market

• Koh Young

• Test Research, Inc.

• Omron

• Mirtec

• Viscom

• Camtek

• CyberOptics

• Daiichi Jitsugyo

• Nordson

• Orbotech

• GOEPEL Electronic

• Marantz Electronics

• Machine Vision Products

• Saki

• Vi Technology

• Dcb Automation

• Pemtron

• Stratus Vision

• Parmi

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automated Optical Inspection System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automated Optical Inspection System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automated Optical Inspection System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automated Optical Inspection System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automated Optical Inspection System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automated Optical Inspection System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

