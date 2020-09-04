Global 3D Imaging Market – Forecasting and Analysis (2019-2026) by Type, application, End-User, and Region

The 3D imaging market size is expected to grow from USD XX Bn in 2018 to USD XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

3D Imaging is defined as the technique to develop or create the illusion of depth in an image. This has become a very useful factor for industrial applications to assist in quality control processes.3D Imaging is the process of manipulating 2D data into three dimensional format, creating the illusion of depth. Many different technologies are able to assist with this process, in order to develop a 3D rendering for inspection and testing purposes.

The increasing need for medical Imaging has led to the adoption of 3D end user in multiple areas as well as the incorporation of 4D end user and rapid prototyping, these factors are driving the market for 3D Imaging. The healthcare budgetary allocations, research and development activities, 3D printing to produce usable products or components will likely need 3D Imaging for measurement and quality control are considered to be the major market drivers for 3D Imaging market in given forecast period .

Factors that are leading to the restraint on the growth of the 3D imaging market are the costly solutions, lack of infrastructure supporting 3D images and the limited amount of 3D content that is currently available.

The 3D Imaging Market has been segmented on the basis of display technologies. 3D display techniques with glasses consists of anaglyph, polarization and eclipse method. The Regional analysis for 3D imaging market is studied in different geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

North America region is mainly dominating the market because of advanced end user implementation in 3D Imaging and its application. The European region is also gaining growth because of high demand in 3D imaging medical and healthcare industry. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to be one of the growing market because of majority developments in 3D display technologies in entertainment and medical industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

The report also helps in understanding Global 3D Imaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global 3D Imaging Market

• Global 3D Imaging Market by type

o 3D Supported smartphones

o 3D cameras

o sonography

• Global 3D Imaging Market by application

• 3D modelling

• 3D rendering

• 3D Scanning

• Image reconstruction

• Layout and animation

• Global 3D Imaging Market by end user

o Architecture & Engineering

o Industrial Applications

o Entertainment

o Healthcare

o Security & Surveillance

o automotive

o Others

• Global 3D Imaging Market by region

o Europe

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Others

o America

 Mexico

 Canada

o Asia pacific

 Japan

 India

 China

 Others

• Global 3D Imaging Market by key players

o Microsoft Corporation

o Google Inc.

o Toshiba America Medical Systems Inc.

o GE Healthcare Company

o North Grumman Corporation

o Siemens Healthcare

o Stemmer Imaging Ltd.

o Apple Inc.

o Sony Corporation

o Konica Minolta Inc.

o Tom Tec Imaging Systems GmbH

o Lockheed Martin Corporation and Frontop Digital End user Co.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: 3D Imaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global 3D Imaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global 3D Imaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America 3D Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe 3D Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific 3D Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America 3D Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue 3D Imaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global 3D Imaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global 3D Imaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global 3D Imaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

