Global DevSecOps market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography.

DevSecOps means thinking about application and infrastructure security from the beginning. It also means automating some security gates to retain the DevSecOps workflow from slowing down.

Increasing need for highly secure continuous application delivery and the improved focus on security and compliance are the major growth factors for the DevSecOps market. Moreover, increasing security breaches, awareness about DevSecOps platforms, need for improving SDLC by decreasing the time wasted, and the rising investment activities have led to the demand for DevSecOps. However, lack of skilled professionals and organizations resistance to accepting new tools and technologies may hamper the growth of the DevSecOps market.

Cloud-deployed DevSecOps solutions help organizations in deploying their codes in their production process, along with improved performance, security, and scalability. The cloud deployment type benefits organizations with improved scalability, 24/7 service, speed, and enhanced IT security.

SMEs are showing interest toward the DevSecOps platform but the adoption rate is lower when compared to large enterprises owing to the high capital investment, lack IT infrastructure, and others. In the future, SMEs are set to be a business opportunity segment for main stakeholders as they are also realizing that security is one of their key priority to sustain in the market.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the global DevSecOps market during the forecast period owing to the huge customer potential. Rising cloud adoption trend, increasing inclination towards IT infrastructure for mainly business operations and the demand for secure software development and deployment tools are estimated to be the major contributing factors.

Scope of the Global DevSecOps Market

Global DevSecOps Market by Component

• Solution

• Services

Global DevSecOps Market by Deployment Type

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global DevSecOps Market by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global DevSecOps Market by Vertical

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunications

• Energy and utilities

• Government and Public utilities

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Global DevSecOps Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global DevSecOps Market

• AlgoSec

• Amazon com, Inc.

• CA Technologies

• Chef Software

• IBM Corp

• Puppet Labs

• Qualys Inc.

• Rackspace, Inc.

• Splunk

• Sumo Logic

• MicroFocus

• Synopsys

• Microsoft

• Google

• Dome9

• PaloAltoNetworks

• Threat Modeler

• Contrast Security

• CyberArk, Entersoft

• Rough Wave Software

• Splunk

• 4Armed

• Aqua Security

• Check Marx

• Continuum Security

• Whitehat Securit

