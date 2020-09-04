Web Filtering Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Filtering Type, Industry, and Geography

Web Filtering Market is expected to propel US$ XX Bn by 2026 with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

A web filter is a program used for screening an incoming web page to decide how much of the content should be displayed to the user. The filter is used for checking the actual content of a web page against a defined set of rules given by the company or person who is installing the web filter. It allows an enterprise as well as an individual user to block out pages from the websites likely to include objectionable advertising, pornographic content, spyware, and viruses among others.

The rise in the need for a better control over employees in organizations, along with the requirement of meeting stringent compliances, has resulted in numerous companies to opt for web filtering solutions for protecting critical information. Tightened network security, increased employee productivity, network bandwidth efficiency, and minimized company liability are a few other major factors that have boosted the application of web filtering market. However, security vendors are delivering web filtering as a key feature in the secure web gateways, and firewall solutions. The acceptance of these solutions is limiting the growth of the web filtering market.

The cloud deployment model has the fastest growth rate where scalability, speed, all-round services, and enhanced management capabilities play a major role in boosting overall market demand. SMEs opt for the cloud deployment, to help avoid costs pertaining to hardware, software, storage, or technical staff as well.

The web filtering market is segmented by component, organization size, deployment mode, filtering type, industry, and region. By filtering types, the market includes segments like the domain name system (DNS) filtering, uniform resource locator (URL) filtering, and keyword filtering among others. The DNS filtering type is expected to dominate the market whereas the keyword filtering type would monitor the high growth rate. The high growth rate can be attributed to the global organizations being highly proactive toward improving their employees’ productivity and protecting sensitive information from cyber threats.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The increasing need for establishments to reduce the misapplication of the internet, enhancing overall employees’ productivity, and countering planned cyber-attacks on IT infrastructures are expected to drive the Web Filtering Market.

The key players of web filtering market include Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Symantec (US), Trend Micro (US), and Forcepoint (US). The web filtering market has numerous players but is majorly dominated by a few players who are present in the market long enough to focus on the mergers & acquisition strategies among others.

The Scope of the Web Filtering Market:

Web Filtering Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

Web Filtering Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• SMEs

Web Filtering Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Web Filtering Market, By Filtering Type

• DNS Filtering

• Keyword Filtering

• URL Filtering

• Others

Web Filtering Market, By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government

• IT and Telecom

• Education

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Web Filtering Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Web Filtering Market:

• Trustwave

• iboss

• Webroot

• Virtela

• CensorNet

• McAfee

• Palo Alto Networks

• Interoute

• Cisco

• Trend Micro

• Forcepoint

• Sophos

• Clearswift

• Wavecrest

• Cyren

• Barracuda Networks

• Kaspersky

• Symantec

• Zscaler

• GFI Software

• Fortinet

