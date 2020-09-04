US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (U.S. and Canada)

US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market was valued at XX billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026. The US Artificial Intelligence is segmented by offering (hardware, software, and services), technology (machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and computer vision), end-user industry (healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, agriculture, social media, financial services, others).

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market outlook. The report encompasses the US Artificial Intelligence Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing the market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain the market positioning of competitors.

It’s known globally that the U.S economy has profoundly re-shaped by software technology. Human jobs are gradually being taken over by software, specific AI algorithms for ingesting and analyzing large volumes of data for better information and remotely controlling process management decisions, more efficient outcomes. The application of big data software algorithms is helping to elevate decision-making precision to a whole new level, creating efficiencies, saving costs as well as delivering new solutions to various problems.

The social implications of AI are finally here with the ArkInvest predicting that around 76 million U.S. jobs are expected to disappear in the next two decades with almost 10 times the number of jobs that were created during the early years. The business in Wall Street is also being disrupted with the advent of cloud-based software technologies that includes Blockchain displacing sales/trading or settlements professionals. In addition to this, it is the increasing price detection and transparency while data analytics is gradually helping quantitative trading for eliminating the mispricing of securities, which was formerly the mission and domain of the active managers.

Demand for both artificial intelligence and machine learning is on the rise in the US despite fear of AI replacing many jobs. The technological advancement has helped in creating numerous positions within companies as they focus on the need for high-skilled AI talents to develop as well as maintain a varied range of applications. US has long been the leader in appealing AI and machine learning talent. It is seen that the top 20 AI companies are disbursing more than $650 million in 2017 for including AI-related applications and talent. There are more than 10,000 positions accessible by the top employers across the country. The total annual investment for hiring AI talents is $33,292,647, which shows the future success of the AI technologies and companies being heavily depends on it for growth thereby boosting the overall US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

• US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, Offering

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

• US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, Technology

o Machine Learning

o Natural Language Processing

o Context-aware computing

o Computer Vision

• US Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, End-User Industry

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Automotive

o Agriculture

o Social Media

o Financial Services

o Others

Key Players operating in the market:

• Amazon

• Google

• Microsoft

• NVIDIA

• Facebook

• Intel

• Rocket Fuel

• General Electric

• Cylance

• Oculus VR

• Booz Allen Hamilton

• Huawei

• Adobe

• Accenture

• iRobot

• Magic Leap

• Rethink Robotics

• BAE Systems

• HERE

• IBM

• Samsung

• Lenovo

• MoTek Technologies

• PCO innovation

• Rakuten Marketing

