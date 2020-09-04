Transfer Switch Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Operation, Switching Mechanism, Transition, Ampere Rating, Installation and Region.

Transfer Switch Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % in the forecast period.

Ongoing reforms toward the replacement of conventional generating technologies with sustainable energy sources across developed economies will act as a major driver of the Transfer Switch Market. The industry of transfer switches has witnessed a significant turnaround in recent years owing to the upsurge in investments toward large-scale renewable capacity integration. The technology has appreciably been perked because of the renewable energy targets pledged by the nations during the UN Climate Change Conference in 2015. In 2016, the European Union (EU) revised its renewable energy directive 2009/28/EC. The amendment lays binding norms of 27% final energy consumption from sustainable energy sources by 2030 across the region.

Evolving technological precision favored by escalating industrial expenditure will drive the demand for a reliable and safe operating environment across industries. Favorable government initiatives pertaining to operational safety coupled with increasing demand for HVAC networks across industries will stimulate the transfer switch market growth. Ongoing regulatory reforms to amplify foreign direct investment (FDI) opportunities across industrial establishments will further boost the business outlook.

Expeditious adoption of ancillary sources of power across commercial and residential establishments will embellish the transfer switch market share. Advancement in product efficiencies coupled with increasing concern towards the decline in standby losses and the cost of energy will further positively influence the business landscape of the transfer switch market.Transfer Switch Market is majorly segmented by the operation, switching mechanism, transition, ampere rating, installation, and region. Based on the operations segment, the manual is expected to dominate the global transfer switch market in 2017. Rapid commercialization and residential establishments across developing economies coupled with increasing concerns pertaining to energy security will fuel the manual Transfer Switch Market. Rising investments across the real estate sector favored by increasing refurbishment demand of existing conventional infrastructure across developed economies will also foster the business outlook of the manual transfer switch. In 2017, Blackstone supported by the Saudi Arabian government has proposed investments worth USD 40 billion across the U.S. infrastructure sector.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Under ampere rating segment, ≤ 400 Ampere transfer switch held highest market share. Increasing demand for rural electrification across developing economies favored by the ongoing refurbishment of electrical networks across the developed regions will drive the ≤ 400 Ampere transfer switch market size. Frequent voltage fluctuations coupled with volatile phase change operations across residential and small-scale industrial establishments will foster the demand for backup power sources. In addition to this, it is the increasing penetration of auxiliary sources of power that will further enhance the product demand.

North America held the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to have a higher growth rate in the current forecast period. The U.S. accounted for over 70% of the North America Transfer Switch Market share owing to the expediting replacement demand for existing grid infrastructure. Increasing adoption of customized products along with smart control switching technologies will also positively influence the business landscape. Department of Energy in the U.S. in 2015 re-enacted the Building America program with an aim to ensure the integration of a sustainable electrical network across the country. Henceforth, ongoing regulatory reforms favored by the amenable adoption of advancing switching technologies will foster the industry landscape of transfer switches within North America as well as globally.

Key player across the transfer switch industry are Eaton, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, and Russelectric. Bulk manufacturing coupled with extensive R&D investments toward the development of advanced protection & control technologies have been the prominent strategic implication that was adopted by the key participants. High-end tailored products and expansion of production facilities to cope with the amplifying demand for flexible product integration have prevailed as a few other critical factors influencing the industry rivalry within the Transfer Switch Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Transfer Switch Market, by Geography including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Transfer Switch Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Transfer Switch Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key player by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Transfer Switch Market make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

Transfer Switch Market, By Operation

• Manual

• Non-Automatic

• Automatic

• By-pass Isolation

Transfer Switch Market, By Switching Mechanism

• Contactor

• Circuit Breaker

o Molded Case

o Power Case

Transfer Switch Market, By Transition

• Closed

• Open

o Delayed

o In-Phase

Transfer Switch Market, By Ampere Rating

• ≤ 400

• 401 to 1600

• >1600

Transfer Switch Market, By Installation

• Emergency Systems

• Legally Required Systems

• Critical Operation Power Systems

• Optional Standby Systems

Transfer Switch Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the market

• General Electric

• Vertiv

• Generac

• Kohler

• Cummins

• Caterpillar

• DynaGen

• Briggs & Stratton

• Eaton

• Schneider Electric

• ABB

• Siemens

• Russelectric

• AEG

• MBH Electric

• Zhejiang Yuye Electric

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Transfer Switch Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Transfer Switch Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Transfer Switch Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Transfer Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Transfer Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Transfer Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Transfer Switch by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Transfer Switch Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Transfer Switch Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Transfer Switch Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

