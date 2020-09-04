Global Industrial Enzymes Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, Application, Source, and Geography

Global Industrial Enzymes Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.8% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Enzyme is a substance that boosts the rate of chemical reaction in a living organism without changing itself. Industrial Enzymes are those enzymes that are used for commercial purposes in number of industries for example pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biofuels, food & beverage, biotechnology, biopolymers, textile, paper & pulp, and leather industry.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global industrial enzymes market is driven by stringent environmental norms curbing the usage of chemicals, growing diversity in enzyme applications and niche products. Advancement of technology and consumer awareness for higher quality of food Types has created huge potential for this industrial growth. However, factors like harsh rules and regulations regarding this market has slowed down the speed of growth.

The industrial enzymes market is segmented into type, application, source and Geography. On the basis of type, the industrial enzymes market is classified into Carbohydrases, amylases, cellulases, proteases, lipases, phytases, and others. Carbohydrases are having among the largest market share and are used to separate simple sugars. Also it has a major application of conversion into sugar syrups.

Based on application, industrial enzymes market is segmented into three different applications such as food & beverages, cleaning agents, animal feed detergents, waste water treatment, and others.

Geographically, the Industrial enzyme market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa. Among these, North America accounted for the XX% market share of the industrial enzymes market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Industrial Enzymes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Enzymes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Industrial Enzymes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Industrial Enzymes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Industrial Enzymes Market:

Global Industrial Enzymes Market, by Types:

• Carbohydrases

• Amylases

• Cellulases

• Proteases

• Lipases

Global Industrial Enzymes Market,by Application:

• Food & Beverages

• Cleaning agents

• Animal feed

• Detergents

• Waste water treatment

• others

Global Industrial Enzymes Market, by Source:

• Microorganisms

• Plants

• Yeast

• Animals

• Fungal

Global Industrial Enzymes Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the world

Key players in the Industrial Enzymes Market:

• Chr. Hansen,

• Novozymes A/S,

• Codexis Inc.,

• Novus International Inc.,

• Associated British Foods (ABF) plc.

• AB Enzymes GmbH,

• E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company,

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.,

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Amano Enzyme Inc.,

• BASF SE,

• DSM,

• DowDuPontInc,

• Roche

• Amano Enzymes Inc.

• Adisseo

• Codexis, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Affymetrix, Inc.)

• Amicogen Inc.

• AUM Enzymes

• Biocatalysts Ltd.

• Inofea AG

• Direvo industrial Biotechnology GMBH

• Dyadic International

• Enginzyme AB

• Enzymicals AG

• Genofocus, Inc.

• Maps Enzymes ltd.

• Speciality Enzymes and Biotechnologies company

