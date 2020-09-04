Global Government Biometrics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Authentication, Applications and Region

Global Government Biometrics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Governments and law enforcement agencies are adopting various long term e-passport and national identity card programs, which is fuelling growth in the biometric market. Biometrics have emerged as a vital component of identity management world over as these are considered better than many traditional knowledge-based systems, notably password systems.

The need for an accurate and reliable authentication modality is a key factor driving the demand for biometrics in the government sector in many parts of the world. The rapidly increasing implementation of various biometric technologies in various government agencies is a vital factor driving the market. The intensifying efforts of governments and law enforcement agencies in several economies for using biometrics in long-term e-passport programs is a key factor accentuating the market. Additionally, the growing prominence of national identity card programs in a number of developed and developing countries is a key factor bolstering the use of government biometrics.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/34653

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

The face recognition segment expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period, because of its high adoption in defense, rule enforcement, and consumer electronics divisions. The demand for face recognition is observed especially in smartphone uses and social networking integration drives. Important market performers have availed various software that uses face recognition technology in mobile applications, such as iPhone and bright areas.

Public safety segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Public safety states to the welfare and protection of the universal public generally said as a government responsibility. The public safety system offers several advantages for their customers such as rapid application improvement, accessibility as well as secure mobility.

North America accounted for the largest XX % digital government biometrics market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness of health and the growing ability of veterinarians to provide animal diagnostics facilities. The major causes for the fastest growth of the government biometrics market in the region are the rising number of companion animals due to mounting urbanization, and the rise in per-capita income, in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Government Biometrics Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Government Biometrics Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Government Biometrics Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/34653

Scope of the Global Government Biometrics Market

Global Government Biometrics Market, By Technology

• Fingerprint Recognition

• Face Recognition

• Iris/Retinal Recognition

• Signature Recognition

• Voice Recognition

• Hand Recognition

Global Government Biometrics Market, By Authentication

• Single Factor Authentication

• Multi-Factor Authentication

Global Government Biometrics Market, By Applications

• Border Control

• Public Safety

• E-Passport

• Voter Registration

• Latent Print Matching

• National ID

• Healthcare and Welfare

• Others

Global Government Biometrics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Government Biometrics Market

• NEC Corporation

• Daon Inc.

• Gemalto N.V.

• Safran Electronics and Defense SAS

• Thales SA

• Secunet Security Networks AG

• Precise Biometrics AB

• Accu-Time Systems Inc.

• Cognitec Systems

• Fujitsu Limited

• 3M Cogent Inc.

• IDTECK

• Siemens AG

• RCG Holdings Ltd.

• Suprema Inc.

• Lumidigm Inc.

• IrisGuard Inc.

• DigitalPersona Inc.

• Morpho SA

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Government Biometrics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Government Biometrics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Government Biometrics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Government Biometrics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Government Biometrics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Government Biometrics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Government Biometrics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Government Biometrics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Government Biometrics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Government Biometrics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Government Biometrics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Government Biometrics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-government-biometrics-market/34653/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com