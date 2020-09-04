Global Biochips Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Application, End User and Region.

Global Biochips Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 20.4% during a forecast period.

Biochip is a miniaturized medical device used in molecular laboratories to carry out various biochemical reactions simultaneously. It can rapidly screen many biological analytes for an array of applications like disease diagnosis and detection of hazardous biological agents in a system. It is designed based on microarray and microfluidic technologies, among which digital micro-fluid biochip is highly efficient, and has increased significant popularity in the biochemical field.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the biochips market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. The market for biochips is the increased government funding and R&D investments in the biotech industry.

Private organizations along with the governments of many economies have increasingly become aware of the several benefits of biotechnology. About this, all these bodies are highly involved in the investments in the biotechnology sector. Such as the event “BioAsia 2017” hosted by Telangana government (India) has raised an investment worth US$ XX Mn for developing the biotechnology techniques. Lack of proper knowledge about biochip technology is a prominent restraint lowering the market demand for biochip products.

The irregularities arriving in healthcare coverage around the world are also more expected to challenge the growth of biochips market globally. Variable cost and adoption of biochip technologies are likely to affect the personalization of medicine, eventually lowering the revenues of the market for biochips.

DNA chips segment accounted for the largest XX% share of revenue, as a result of high spending on research about genomics and next-generation sequencing along with growing demand for detection and diagnosis of genetic disorders. Progress in the development of protein microarrays coupled with emerging classes of tissue- and cell-based biochips for various applications are factors anticipated to drive demand for biochips.

North America dominates the market for biochips because of the large number of the ageing population and broad technical applications of biochips. The U.S demand for biochip products & services will grow nearly XX% annually through 2019. Growth will be led by uses in drug discovery and epidemiological research, with protein characterization and analysis provided that the expanding technologies.

The report gives a competitive analysis of the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape of the biochip industry. The forecast also provides the estimated trends in demand for the biochips market and their impact on the sizes of these companies to help the reader curate profitable business strategies.

In Sept 2015, Illumina, Inc. The company announced the acquisition of the GenoLogics Life Science Software, Inc. This acquisition is expected to provide and expand the company’s innovative and informatics solutions for life science organizations, so provide a revenue-generating growth to the market.

Biochips market report covers a recent developments like In 2015, Affymetrix and Cytox, an innovative developer of assesses for risk assessment and prediction of dementia, formed a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize blood-based genetic assay for Alzheimer’s disease risk assessment. This partnership helped the company extend it’s proposing to the dementia research market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Biochips Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Biochips Market.

Scope of the Global Biochips Market

Global Biochips Market, By Product

• DNA Chip

• Protein Chip

• Lab-on-a-chip

• Others

Global Biochips Market, By Application

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Disease Diagnostics

• Genomics

• Proteomics

• Agriculture

• Others

Global Biochips Market, By End User

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Others

Global Biochips Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Biochips Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Perkinelmer, Inc.

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Illumina, Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Cepheid Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Roche Diagnostics

• Merck GmbH

• Randox Laboratories Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Biochips Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Biochips Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Biochips Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Biochips Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Biochips Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Biochips Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Biochips Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Biochips by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Biochips Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Biochips Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Biochips Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

