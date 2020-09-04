Global Environmental Monitoring Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Sampling Method, Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Global Environmental Monitoring Market was valued at US$ 15.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 24.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.12 % during a forecast period.

Environmental monitoring generates vital information for central government to assess the current state of the environment and to develop effective strategies for adapting the environmental change. The major factor driving the growth of environmental monitoring market is raising government initiatives to protect the environment from air pollution, water pollution and another kind of hazards. Other factors such as increasing implementation of Environmental monitoring and software for industrial pollution check and growing government initiatives in developing environment-friendly infrastructure is expected to drive the environmental monitoring market growth. However, lack of technical expertise, difficulty in monitoring certain aspects due to the stringent low of government economies are some of the challenges affecting the market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31017

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The factors such as export barriers over environment technologies, slow implementation of pollution control policies and regulations and the high cost of with environmental monitoring systems are expected to restrain the growth of environmental monitoring market globally.

Portable monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the adoption of smart homes and modern building designs as well as the continuous development of innovative environmental monitoring technologies for pollution monitoring and control.

North America is expected to dominate the environmental monitoring market throughout the forecast period. Increasing government funding for the implementing environmental monitoring stations and stringent rules & regulations of U.S. environmental protection agency is expected to drive environmental monitoring market in the North America region.

Europe is considered to support North America in generating the highest revenue for environmental monitoring market by the end of 2026 as industrial growth to fulfill the increasing customer demand is creating the need to monitor the quality of the environment.

A recent development in the environmental monitoring market globally. In December 2017 Macquarie Capital U.S corporate advisory has announced that they have signed an agreement by Spectris plc. To increase a 50% stake in the company’s environmental monitoring business. This will improve the company’s move of the rising importance of such businesses in increasing environmental regulations, it also adds to Macquarie’s green efforts.

In December 2017 Alberta province publicized that they will be monitoring the Oil & Gas emissions from the sky. The agency is consuming technique such as airborne sensing equipment for measuring the release of greenhouse gases and other chemicals over Oil & Gas. This will also aid scientists to create baseline information in advance for future development.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Environmental Monitoring Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Environmental Monitoring Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31017

Scope of the Global Environmental Monitoring Market

Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Product

• Environmental Monitors

o Fixed Environmental Monitors

o Portable Environmental Monitors

• Environment Monitoring Sensors

• Environmental Monitoring Software

Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Sampling Method

• Intermittent Monitoring

• Continuous Monitoring

• Passive Monitoring

• Active Monitoring

Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Application

• Air Pollution Monitoring

• Water Pollution Monitoring

• Soil Pollution Monitoring

• Noise Pollution Monitoring

Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By End-user

• Medical

• Food & Beverage

• Construction

• Data Centers

• Retail

• Government

• Other

Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Environmental Monitoring Market

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• General Electric Company

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Merck KGaA

• Environmental Sensors Inc.

• Nidec Corporation

• Thales Group

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Environmental Monitoring Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Environmental Monitoring Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Environmental Monitoring Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Environmental Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Environmental Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Environmental Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Environmental Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Environmental Monitoring by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Environmental Monitoring Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Environmental Monitoring Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Environmental Monitoring Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Environmental Monitoring Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-environmental-monitoring-market/31017/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com