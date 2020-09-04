Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Disease, Application, and Region.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market was valued US$ 384.82 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The viral vector manufacturing market is segmented into the type, disease, application, and region.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21669

In terms of Type, the global viral vector manufacturing market is classified into retroviral vectors, adenoviral vectors, adeno-associated viral vectors, and other viral vectors. Based on the disease, the global viral vector manufacturing market is divided into cancers, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Further, by application it is bifurcated into gene therapy and vaccinology.

Based on regions, the global viral vector manufacturing market is divided into five main regions- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on a disease, the cancer is expected to account for the largest share of the global market due to the growing research on viral vector gene therapies for cancer.

On the basis of type, the retroviral vectors segment dominated the global viral vectors manufacturing market due to ease of application in major target diseases such as cancer and genetic disorders.

By application, the gene therapy segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the availability of effective viral vector gene therapies for rare diseases and cancers, ongoing research activities on viral vector gene therapies, and the recent approval of several viral vector gene therapies are driving the growth of this market.

In terms of end users, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to account for the XX% share of the global market during the forecast period owing to the successful launch of viral vector gene therapies and a robust pipeline.

The major driving factor of the global viral vector manufacturing market is rising prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases, availability of funding for the development of gene therapy, and effectiveness of viral vectors. Additionally, ongoing research into viral vector-based gene and cell therapies is also boosting the market growth.

High costs associated with gene therapy and short shelf-life of viral vectors are hampering the growth of the global viral vector manufacturing market. Risk of mutagenesis and other unwanted outcomes is the major challenge of the market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate viral vector manufacturing market during the forecast period due to the growing research activities to launch novel gene therapies in the untapped market of this region.

Key players operating in global viral vector manufacturing market are Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Inc., Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting, Applied Viromics, Batavia Biosciences, Benitec Biopharma, Biogen Idec (Now Biogen, Inc.), Biovian, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh Brammer Bio, Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult, Ceva Corporate, Cobra Biologics (Subsidiary Of Recip Ab), Creative Biogene, GE Healthcare, Genedetect, Genvec Inc. (Subsidiary of Intrexon Corp.), ID Pharma Co. Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies Of Johnson & Johnson, Lonza, Merck Millipore, Miltenyi Biotec, Molmed Spa, Paragon Bioservices Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sementis, Spark Therapeutics Inc., Synpromics, Valneva, Vector Biolabs, Vigene Biosciences Inc., and VirovThe

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21669

Scope of Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market:

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Type:

• Retroviral Vectors

• Adenoviral Vectors

• Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

• Other Viral Vectors

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Disease:

• Cancers

• Genetic Disorders

• Infectious diseases

• Other Diseases

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Application:

• Gene Therapy

• Vaccinology

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market:

• Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Inc.

• Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting

• Applied Viromics

• Batavia Biosciences

• Benitec Biopharma

• Biogen Idec (Now Biogen, Inc.)

• Biovian

• Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

• Brammer Bio

• Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

• Ceva Corporate

• Cobra Biologics (Subsidiary of Recip Ab)

• Creative Biogene

• GE Healthcare

• Genedetect

• Genvec Inc. (Subsidiary of Intrexon Corp.)

• ID Pharma Co. Ltd.

• Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

• Lonza

• Merck Millipore

• Miltenyi Biotec

• Molmed Spa

• Paragon Bioservices Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi

• Sementis

• Spark Therapeutics Inc.

• Synpromics

• Valneva

• Vector Biolabs

• Vigene Biosciences Inc.

• Virovek

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Viral Vector Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Viral Vector Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Viral Vector Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Viral Vector Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Viral Vector Manufacturing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-viral-vector-manufacturing-market/21669/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com