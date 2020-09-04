Global Seaweed Extract Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, End-use Industries and Region

Seaweed Extract Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 4.2 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Seaweed is a macroalga that grows in the cold oceans, used for millennium all over the Globe. It is a prominent part of Asian food diets mainly in China, Japan, and Korea. The seaweed is good for protection in the home garden, but due to lack of nutrients and various other components originate on the algae, the extract is more useful to fertility. It is isolated by various production methods namely alkaline extraction, water extraction, cryo-micro-crushing and ruptured cell suspensions. Furthermore, seaweed extract performs as a plant growth hormones and their productivity could be influenced by the species and production technique.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Seaweed Extract Market Drivers and Restrains

The seaweed extract market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, because of growth in innovative applications of seaweed extracts are being made to produce biofuel such as bio-butanol an alternative to diesel source. Seaweeds are considered as an appropriate source for bioethanol and biogas production, by reason of their high carbohydrate content. Seaweed extract is rich in vitamins and minerals that help to soften, soothe, reduce sensitivity along with maintaining skin’s natural stability. Seaweed extract has a soothing marine botanical feature that releases skin irritation affected by the environment. The seaweed extract market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the Seaweed Extract Market.

Seaweed Extract is considered to be an inexhaustible source of health, and extensive usage of seaweed extract in numerous thalassotherapy centers worldwide are another significant factors drive the growth of global seaweed extract market during the forecast period. Manufacturers in the Seaweed Extract are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers. The high production cost and government regulations which may hamper the growth of the seaweed extract market throughout the forecast the period.

Seaweed Extract Market Segmentation Analysis

The global seaweed extracts market is segmented by form type, type, application and region. In terms of type, the global market is segmented into liquid, powder, flakes and others. The seaweed extracts is also segmented into type such as brown, green and red seaweed extract. The seaweed extracts market is segmented on the basis of End-use Industries into Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Healthcare, Agriculture & Horticulture and Others. Food and beverage segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to increasing trends of sustainable and vegan food. Apart from significant applications like texturizing and stabilizing agents in confectionaries, jams and nutritional supplements, market players are introducing novel offerings such as seaweed-based vegan caviar and others.

Multinational companies are proactively discovering the new opportunities in the Food and Beverages segment by adopting strategies such as the acquisition of start-up companies and forming deal to establish their presence in the market.

Seaweed Extract Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, seaweed extract market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of increasing usage of seaweed extracts in agriculture and horticulture industries in the form of liquid seaweed extracts. Application of seaweed liquid extracts on fruits, vegetables and flower crops has improved higher yield and resistance to pests are some factors that has positively Impact on growth of global market. Therefore, the seaweed extract market expected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key developments seen in the seaweed extract market, such as in recent year, DowDupont finalized the purchase of FMC Corp.’s Rockland seaweed Extract processing plant. This purchase is projected to meet the mandate for red seaweed products from customers. FMC Corporation demonstrated solutions under its nutrition and health segment, targeting pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and nutrition industries, at the Supply Side West, which was an exhibition focusing on food and beverages, dietary supplements, and others that gets together buyers and suppliers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Seaweed Extract Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Seaweed Extract Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Seaweed Extract Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Seaweed Extract Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Seaweed Extract Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Seaweed Extract Market

Seaweed Extract Market, by Type

• Liquid

• Powder

• Flakes

• Others

Seaweed Extract Market, by End-use Industries

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Healthcare

• Agriculture & Horticulture

• Others

Seaweed Extract Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Seaweed Extract Market, Major Players

• Cargill Inc.

• DuPont

• Acadian Seaplants Limited

• CP Kelco

• Algae the arctic company

• Fruit Hill Farm

• Kelpak

• Chase Organics

• West Coast Marine Bio

• Saosis Biotech

• Travena

• Grow More

• Maxicrop

• AJ Products Pty

• American Natural Products

• Kaizen Bonsai.

